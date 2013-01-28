Home Restoration Services of Minneapolis Receives Houzz's 2013 'Best Of Remodeling' Award

Home Restoration Services of Minneapolis, Minnesota has been awarded “Best Of Remodeling” 2013 by Houzz, the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design. This Building and Remodeling Company familiar to Southwest Minneapolis residents, was chosen by the more than 11 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community.

The Houzz “Best Of Remodeling” award for 2013 is given in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. Customer Satisfaction award winners are based on homeowner members who rated their experience working with remodeling professionals in 12 categories ranging from architects, and interior designers to contractors and other residential remodeling professionals. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the community of 11 million monthly users, also known as “Houzzers,” who saved more than 124 million professional images of home interiors and exteriors to their personal ideabooks via via the Houzz site, iPad/iPhone app and Android app.

Company President Greg Schmidt would say, "People improve their homes because they want to improve their lives. In the right hands, the sometimes scary notion of building and remodeling becomes an exciting process. It produces exceptional results unique to each client and strengthens the fabric of our neighborhoods"

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of community. “We're delighted to recognize Home Restoration Services among our “Best Of” professionals for exceptional customer service as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

With Houzz, homeowners can identify not only the top-rated professionals like Home Restoration Services, but also those whose work matches their own aspirations for their home. Homeowners can also evaluate professionals by contacting them directly on the Houzz platform, asking questions about their work and evaluating their responses to questions from others in the Houzz community.

About Home Restoration Services

Home Restoration Services, Incorporated is a nationally published, award-winning Builder based in South Minneapolis. We specialize in Architect-designed Residential projects of all kinds; Additions, Kitchens, Baths, Room Conversions, and Exterior Renovations. Working primarily on older homes, we make every effort to match the architectural characteristics of each home we remodel. Our renovations look as if they had always been part of the home, and part of the neighborhood. We offer design/build services on projects such as basement and bathroom remodels.

About Houzz

Houzz (http://www.houzz.com) is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, ‘advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. @houzz_inc

