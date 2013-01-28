New Xulon Book Sets Readers on Track with True Purpose

Lawore shares valuable information on grasping God's promises and plan

Within the pages of Jide Lawore's new book, GPS—God's Positioning System: Locating God's Plan and Purpose for Your Life ($11.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-990-5; $5.99, e-book, 978-1-62419-991-2) readers will gain confidence about knowing God's plan, learn how to locate and enter into God's plan for each of their lives, how to appropriate His promises of guidance, and how to remove every hindrance to walking in His plan. This book is completely relevant to all people and will inspire readers young and old, as they learn about themselves and the truth of God's Word.

“It is not God's will for you to go through life mumbling and fumbling around,” states the author. “Hence just like your GPS device guides you and gives you directions when you drive or hike, God wants to guide you through your journey of life.”

Jide Lawore is a pastor, teacher, and author. He planted the RCCG Agape House of Worship, a diverse, growing, innovative, and community-focused church in Roselle, New Jersey. He has the grace of teaching and a genuine love for people that is evident in how he communicates the Word of God in a simple, practical, creative, and insightful manner. Born and raised in Nigeria, Jide moved to the United States in 1998 and worked as a Project Control Engineer for many years before the Lord called him to plant Agape House of Worship. He lives in Colonia, New Jersey, with his wife, Abimbola, and they are blessed with three children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order GPS—God's Positioning System through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

