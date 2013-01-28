Cunningham Financial Group Encourages Women to Celebrate "Cervical Health Awareness Month" by Following Important Health Tips

The Louisiana insurance agents remind residents to keep cervical health in mind during “Cervical Health Awareness Month.”

January marks the start of a new year and new beginnings. For the American Cancer Society, January also marks the beginning of “Cervical Health Awareness Month.” Cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of death in American women. Each year, 12,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer – of that, nearly one-third of those women will die as a result.

Fortunately, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers – as long as women are proactive about their cervical health. Since cervical cancer occurs when cells in the cervix (the lower part of a woman's uterus) become abnormal, the best prevention method is early detection. This process is typically slow, and with proactive measures, women can be safe from the disease. The Louisiana insurance agents at Cunningham Financial Group want their neighbors to be aware of the importance of cervical health and offer advice for being proactive.



Women should be sure to get the HPV vaccine. The human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common causes of cervical cancer. This vaccine can is typically given in three doses and can protect women against the most common strains of HPV.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10320859.htm

It is important to get a pap test annually. Women are encouraged to use January to make a point to schedule their annual exam with their gynecologist. Abnormal cells can be detected and treated before they become life threatening with regular pap smear exams.

Women should always contact their gynecologist with abnormal cervical health or questions. No question is too trivial when it comes to health.

While HPV is one of the most common causes of cervical cancer, there are many additional risk factors women should be aware of.

Smoking

A weakened immune system

Drug use

Genetics

Young or frequent pregnancies

Visits with a gynecologist are typically covered by health insurance. Women should take their cervical health seriously and make a point to visit with the doctor right away if they haven't done so in an extended period of time.

Cunningham Financial Group welcomes Louisiana residents with any questions at all about their health insurance and is happy to offer more tips and advice if residents would like to stop by or give them a call.

About Cunningham Financial Group:

Proudly located in Natchitoches & Mansfield LA, Cunningham Financial Group is the area's leading local insurance agency; dedicated to serving the insurance needs of Louisiana individuals, families and businesses for over 75 years. As a well established agency, Cunningham Financial Group represents various nationwide insurance carriers, allowing its dedicated agents to effectively compare rates and coverage to ensure clients receive the quality protection they deserve. The agency's broad network of providers ensures that they can secure superior Louisiana insurance, and the most affordable online insurance quotes, for all coverage needs!