Laser Spine Institute Announces Winner of its "Make a Comeback" Social Media Contest

Laser Spine Institute, the leader in minimally invasive spine surgery, announced today the winners of its “Make a Comeback” social media contest, which ran from November 2012 to January 2013. New Port Richey, Fla. residents, Jason and Lori Griggs, were voted by the public as the winners. Jason is a firefighter and has suffered from back pain for several years and will be using the funds toward treatment. The Griggs also have a 4-year old daughter, Kiley, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

“More than 80 percent of the population suffers from back and neck pain and we at Laser Spine Institute wanted to bring awareness to the various treatment options and resources that are available” said Bill Horne, CEO of Laser Spine Institute. “We were excited to launch this unique contest and look forward to helping the Griggs family on their road to recovery.”

Laser Spine Institute announced the contest last November and encouraged interested participants to upload videos that shared their personal stories about back pain. Eight contestants were selected as finalists and their videos were uploaded to Laser Spine Institute's Facebook page explaining how they would use prize money toward treatment for their back pain. Fans were then asked to vote on a winner.

The Griggs family video touched the hearts of thousands of viewers as the Griggs shared their personal story of struggling from back pain. Viewers were also introduced to Kiley who, due to her condition cannot walk and is in a wheelchair. Caring for Kiley and transporting her wheelchair has put a great deal of strain on Jason and Lori's backs. In addition Jason, who has been a firefighter for more than 10 years, has had four herniated discs in his neck, causing him numbness and tingling down his left arm. The award money will go toward Jason's chiropractic care and massage therapy so he can continue to hold and care for his daughter. A portion of the money will also be used for Kiley's intensive therapy. The family plans to provide an update video in two months on their progress.

