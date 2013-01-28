BHS Acquires Nihot Recycling Technology BV

Addition of Dutch supplier bolsters BHS' offerings and global presence

Eugene, Oregon-based Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) has acquired Nihot Recycling Technology BV (Nihot), an Amsterdam- based company that designs and manufactures air sorting and separation equipment for the solid waste and recycling industries, among others.

“We are very excited to welcome Nihot to the BHS family of companies,” remarked BHS CEO Steve Miller. “Having partnered with Nihot for a number of years, I have great respect for the company's people and product quality. They are the best at what they do, and our new relationship will strengthen the integrated solutions that BHS offers its customers.”

“BHS and Nihot are similar in that both companies manufacture equipment to the highest levels of quality,” said Cees Duijn, Director of Nihot. “Combining our technology, product offerings, global resources and expertise will enhance every function of our business. BHS has positioned itself as the premier systems provider; Nihot is excited to be joining this team and is looking forward to a prosperous partnership.”

Nihot is a market leader in air technology with more than 500 operational references worldwide. The company's air separation technologies are used to sort a wide variety of material, including municipal solid waste (MSW), fuel generated from waste (RDF and SRF), construction and demolition waste, and biomass. Nihot is known throughout the world for its quality, reliability and separation efficiency. The acquisition gives BHS yet another resource to utilize as it continues to provide cutting-edge technologies for a wide range of processing needs.

Bulk Handling Systems (BHS)

Headquartered in Eugene, OR, BHS is a worldwide leader in the innovative design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of sorting systems and components for the solid waste, recycling, waste-to-energy, and construction and demolition industries. Clients around the globe choose BHS because of its experience, dedication to cutting-edge technology, quality construction and unmatched customer service. BHS has built some of the biggest and most durable MRFs in the world – and they are achieving the highest throughput, recovery and purity rates in the industry.

Nihot Recycling Technology BV

Amsterdam- based Nihot Recycling Technology BV (Nihot) was established in 1945 and is a global leader in air separation technologies. Nihot's products and solutions separate waste based on material density and volume, and can be utilized in a variety of applications such as construction and demolition waste, refuse derived fuel, biomass, municipal solid waste and recyclables. Customers choose Nihot because of its experience and reputation, reliability and separation efficiency, and designing, manufacturing and installation competencies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367059.htm