Turquoise Stone Facts, History Explained on Turquoisemeaning.com

Website Explaining the Origins of the Precious Stone has been Redesigned for the New Year

There is no shortage of myths and legends surrounding the turquoise stone, but the facts can be just as interesting as the lore. Now, a website explaining the origins of the precious stone has been redesigned for the new year.

“Our research suggests that there is a great deal of interest in the turquoise stone,” said Turquoise Meaning spokesperson Shelly Vickerson. “Our goal is to dispel any myths and reveal the stone's true and fascinating history.”

It's believed that the story of turquoise began 5,500 years before the start of the Common Era in the Middle East. The stone is formed in dry, arid climates where copper and other elements are present. Mining still exists in many parts of the world, including the Southwestern United States.

There are a few different types of turquoise that exist in the world and turquoise jewelry continues to be very popular. The site examines the different types and gives warning signs for fake turquoise stones.

“Turquoise jewelry is very popular among the entertainment stars of today,” said Vickerson. “What some may not know is there are stones that can easily be passed off as turquoise and sold at a premium price. We explain what to be on the lookout for so consumers can be prepared.”

Turquoise isn't just for jewelry, as some believe in the healing properties of the stone. Some also believe turquoise can bring good luck, good health and great fortune. Turquoise is also the birthstone for December.

