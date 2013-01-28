Brazil Organic Fertilizer Market Analyzed by BAC in New Report Now Available at MarketPublishers.com

New research report “Organic Fertilizer Market in Brazil: Business Report 2013” created by Business Analytic Center (BAC) has been recently published by Market Publishers Ltd.

Brazil is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of agricultural products. There is high demand for fertilizers in the country. Currently, Brazil accounts for a 65% share of the fertilizer market in South America. Brazil disposes the largest livestock herd across the globe, which is a potential source of organic manure. At the same time, the commercial consumption of organic manures is limited in the country. They are used only for perennial and horticultural crops situated not far from producing areas and livestock farms. The use of the organic fertilizers for grain crops is not widespread in Brazil. Organic compost is either not very popular; it is used only for lawn cultivation and reforestation purposes.

All Nat, Bonafrux Agricola Ltda., Subir Comcio E Represent., Nutriorganica, Organics Brasil and Tecbox Rio - High Quality Organic Brazilians are amid the most companies active on the organic fertilizer market in Brazil.

The report provides an insightful overview of the organic fertilizer market in Brazil.

