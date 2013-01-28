Sweden Packaged Food Market Reviewed by Euromonitor International in New Report Now Available at MarketPublishers.com

New market research report “Packaged Food in Sweden” elaborated by Euromonitor International Ltd has been recently published by Market Publishers Ltd.

In spite of the negative influence of the world economic recession, the market for packed food in Sweden has witnessed a healthy growth due to the stable demand for this type of food in the country. The market is expected to exhibit a slow growth rate through 2017, increasing at a CARG by only 1%, given the unstable economic conditions in the Eurozone, fluctuations of global food prices as well as the absence of development prospects for some market segments.

Arla Foods AB, Unilever Group, Orkla Group and Kraft Foods Inc. are amid the dominant players of the packaged food market in Sweden. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main distribution channels of packaged food. In 2012, they accounted for over 75 % of the overall packaged food sales in the country. ICA AB, Axfood AB, Coop Sverige AB and Bergendahls make up top four companies involved in distribution of packaged food in Sweden.

The report provides a clear picture of the packaged food market in Sweden. It disposes relevant information on the current situation on the market, the market size, shape and structure as well as pinpoints major factors driving and limiting the market. The research offers comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape along with the review of the leading brands and companies. The study also reveals the retail sales dynamics and supply and demand statistics; presents the data on the pricing issues, new product developments and distribution channels. Moreover, the research report includes the discussion of the future prospects for the packaged food market in Sweden.

Product categories covered in the report include: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.

