South Camden Theatre Company Opens AWAKE AND SING! by Clifford Odets

The South Camden Theatre Company, a nonprofit professional theatre company located in Camden, New Jersey continues its eighth season titled “Home in Waterfront South” featuring a three week production of AWAKE AND SING! By Clifford Odets written by Clifford Odets and directed by Christopher ‘Jumbo' Schimpf.

AWAKE AND SING! captures the spirit of 1930s New York from the perspective of a second-generation Jewish immigrant family as they struggle for survival against the backdrop of the Great Depression, the rising tide of Fascism in Europe and the rise of the workers' movements overseas. This rarely produced Odets classic opens at Waterfront South Theatre Friday February 15, 2013 at 8 p.m.

Founder and Producing Artistic Director Joseph M. Paprzycki states, “After the rousing success of South Camden Theatre Company's production of WAITING FOR LEFTY in 2011 I wanted to bring the words of Clifford Odets back to Waterfront South Theatre and Camden with one of his most personal and seldom seen plays.”

Performances will be held Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. at the 96-seat Waterfront South Theatre located at 400 Jasper Street in Camden, New Jersey. Tickets and season passes are available for purchase for $20 online at http://www.southcamdentheatre.org, by calling 1-866-811-4111 or at the door.

For more information about South Camden Theatre Company, please visit http://www.southcamdentheatre.org. Follow us on Twitter at @ArtWillSaveUs and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SouthCamdenTheatreCompany.

About South Camden Theatre Company, Inc.

The South Camden Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theatre company dedicated to helping revitalize the City of Camden, New Jersey by producing meaningful, professional theater in the City's Waterfront South District. Founded by a playwright, the South Camden Theatre Company stages seldom-seen, classic plays and original works as the resident theatre company at Waterfront South Theatre.. South Camden Theatre Company is a proud member of The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Jersey Cultural Alliance, and the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. For more information on South Camden Theatre Company and Waterfront South Theatre, visit http://www.southcamdentheatre.org.

