Sealcon is proud to carry the new Hummel Hygienic stainless steel strain relief fitting. Designed for many industries where sanitation and cleanliness are a must. This revolutionary design prevents all bacterial and micro-organism deposits from sticking in nooks and crannies.

Sealcon is proud to announce the release of the new Hummel 316L Stainless Steel Hygienic Strain Relief Fitting. This fitting was designed and developed for many different industries, such as Food/Beverage production, Clean room, Agricultural, Pulp, Paper, Medical and Pharmaceutical.

This Hygienic Cable Gland is made from a Stainless Steel body with colored silicone seals on the top and bottom. These surfaces are smooth and there are no cavities or sharp corners. The hygienic design prevents materials from sticking in nooks and crannies, avoiding all bacterial and micro-organism deposits.

In an environment where sanitation and cleanliness is a must, strain reliefs must be able to withstand exposure to high temperatures and chemicals while maintaining a IP68/IP69K was down rating. The temperature range on this fitting is -40°F to 248°F. The body and silicone seals are chemical resistant, and able to sustain disinfectant, cleaners, acids and alkalis.

This strain relief conforms to the FDA's strict standards and is also recognized by the European Hygienic Engineer & Design Group (EHEDG). Available in 4 different sizes: M12, M16, M20 & M25 making it suitable for many applications.

