Nationwide Telecom Introduces "Unlimited SIP Trunking" Packages

Nationwide Telecom, a leading name in the telephony industry, brings out “Unlimited SIP Trunking” packages. The company introduced excellent VoIP technology for the Unlimited Sip Trunking & Hosted PBX at highly reasonable prices.

In partnership with TreatSEO, Nationwide Telecom, a well known service provider of wide range of internet telephony services, now comes with well designed “Unlimited Sip Trunking” packages at affordable rates. This makes the communication better and enhanced for high end business needs. The Sip Trunking is important aspect of the Nationwide Telecom enterprise-wide. This allows you from connecting with the PSTN by using the SIP trunks rather than the PRI trunk or analog lines. The main objective is to improve the web communications as services offered mainly include the SIP proxy functions along with Trunking SIP support which have the duplicate server attributes.

Nationwide Telecom takes complete charge in offering various types of internet telephony services which even include the termination of VoIP call for less. Communication is taken on completely different level with their satisfying VOIP services like callback service, PC phones, VoIP PBX and many telephony requirements. Ideally, the Nationwide Telecom has rest assured the enjoyment and reliability of the secured services for less prices.

Nationwide Telecom even offers great set-up facilities which are highly reliable and scalable in the SIP network. Such networks are very beneficial when collaborative solutions and audio-video conferencing is required.

The senior official from the company says, “The staff, technical to non technical, working with the company is completely dedicated. This makes the company very proud and satisfied enough to offer the services. IP telephony services from Nationwide Telecom have amazing benefits to offer which include Standard communications. This is well built around the SIP foreground having the open architecture facility which supports the multi vendor integrated telephony services.”

The Unlimited Sip Trunking & Hosted PBX offered for less is definitely a unique offering. SIP supports the existing telephony endpoints which permit the digital, analog IP stations becoming the addressable communication channels.

The SIP Trunking offered by the company is highly secured with extreme authentication of the user. The SIP trunking even promotes the communication in multi modals. This will allow the organization for fast change in communications among the employees. Even if the SIP Trunking offered is unlimited then also the services are highly available for supporting the database duplication and of server which will have the paths for multiple networks. This provides a robust SIP infrastructure for instant messaging and enterprise telephony.

The spokesperson further added, “Nationwide Telecom makes sure that the prices offered are highly competitive enough with non compromised quality in services. All the customers are well taken care of with provision of the real time online easy integration. Perhaps, this time will accelerate the market business which also reduces the costs of traffic management for eliminating the service costs in the many areas of exchange. The company always strives to meet the requirements of business by delivering accurate VoIP services despite market volatility.”

For more information, visit http://www.nationwidetelecom.net/rates.

Contact: Nationwide Telecom

145 E. 15th St.,

N. Vancouver,

BC V7L 2P7

Canada

Telephone: 1(866)-353-9367, 1(604)-637-3002

support(at)nationwidetelecom(dot)net

