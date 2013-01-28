UK's Leading Sales Training and Recruitment Organisation Celebrates Highest Ever Turnover in 2012 at Annual Launch Event

Leading sales training organisation Pareto celebrated their largest turnover in the history of the company at an Annual Review and Awards Ceremony in Cheshire, bringing together offices from across the UK to acknowledge and reward success in 2012.

Friday 18th January saw the 8 national offices of Pareto Law come together in the company's head office in Wilmslow to celebrate another successful year at the forefront of the sales training and sales recruitment sector, with an annual turnover exceeding £12.9million for 2012, the largest figure ever generated by the business. The annual review and awards ceremony acknowledged the success of all four key areas of the business: sales recruitment, sales training, executive sales recruitment and the recently-launched sales transformation service Accolade, all of which have seen significant growth over the past 12 months, driving forward the organisation.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Fitchew opened the day, reviewing the performance figures of 2012 and celebrating a significant achievement above target for the year. This will see selected individuals enjoy the company incentive trip to Tenerife in March this year, in recognition of their contribution to Pareto's continued success. Managing Director Andrew Sawer followed with the annual sales review, and further presentations throughout the day were delivered by Marketing Director Paul Drew, Sales Director Mark Lendon, Head of Sales Training Shelley Gallagher and Sales Director for Managed Service Bryn Thompson.

The days events were punctuated with the contributions of guest speakers Matthew Lee, a previous Pareto graduate who has since gone on to build his career in sales to reach the position of UK Partner Manager and Head of Channel Sales at his organisation, and Gautam Rishi, another Pareto graduate now holding the position of Director of Sales at one of the UK's leading IT organisations. Both shared their experiences as both candidate and now client of Pareto, highlighting the unique strengths of the organisation which have contributed to both individual and company success.

Since his original placement as a sales graduate by Pareto, Gautam Rishi has achieved status as the top revenue sales person in his original organisation within 18 months, and following his transfer to his current company, top global sales person within just 12 months. He has since gone on to recruit 35 Pareto graduates within 7 months, achieving a growth of 500% for the organisation. For Matthew Lee, the story holds similar success: having placed their first 2 Pareto graduates in 1999, his organisation has since taken on 84 Pareto graduates over 13 years, contributing to 12% year on year growth for the organisation.

Pareto's Launch event also welcomed guest speaker Dermot Collins, an experienced sales trainer who invigorated his audience with motivational insight into the industry, sharing his own personal experience of progression and development in the field of sales. A close acquaintance of Pareto, Dermot enjoys a career spanning over 30 years, a factor he used to inspire those throughout the organisation.

The launch event concluded with an awards ceremony, recognising individual achievements across the Pareto, followed by drinks and an evening meal at the Mere Hotel in Cheshire, hosted by CEO Jonathan Fitchew. Pareto now looks forward to another success story for 2013.

