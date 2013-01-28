Charlie Wilson & Miguel Featured In Special Original Program; Whitney Houston Featured All Month

Music Choice celebrates Black History Month On Demand with a month long campaign entitled “The New Classic,” a collection of videos, video playlists and brand new original content showcasing Black Music. The month long On Demand celebration begins today Monday, January 28th and runs through Sunday, March 3rd. (Directional: Music Choice On Demand>Black History Month) Highlights of the month include:

Our Past is Our Future Original Program (On Demand Premiere Date: 1/28/13) - MC sat down with R&B icon Charlie Wilson and five time Grammy nominee Miguel for a candid discussion about their music successes and major influences in their life. The documentary bridges the gap between one present icon and one future icon to witness the passing of the torch and how they have influenced each other and what the next few years looks like in their respected genres of music.

Whitney Houston: Featured Artist (On Demand Premier Date: 2/4/13) - MC has the largest collection of Whitney Houston videos On Demand. MC will showcase her talent as one of the world's best selling artists the entire month, which coincides with the 1st anniversary of her death. Videos highlighted in the Black History Month Folder include fan favorites such as, I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing, I Look To You and The Star Spangled Banner as well as love songs including: Run To You, I Believe In You And Me, So Emotional and many more.

Additional content will be added throughout the month. For more information on Music Choice, log on to MusicChoice.com

About Music Choice:

Music Choice, the multi-platform video and music network, delivers its music programming to millions of consumers nationwide through their televisions, online and mobile devices. Music Choice programs dozens of uninterrupted music channels; produces Music Choice Originals that feature today's hottest established and emerging artists; and offers thousands of music videos. Music Choice is a partnership among subsidiaries of Microsoft Corporation, Motorola, Inc., Sony Corporation of America, EMI Music and several leading U.S. cable providers: Comcast Cable Communications, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable. MUSIC CHOICE® is a registered trademark of Music Choice.MusicChoice.com | Twitter: @MusicChoice | Facebook: facebook.com/MusicChoice

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359760.htm