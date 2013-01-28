WPVN Joins the Nashville Network as Chicago Affiliate

WPVN Chicago (DMA 3) affiliates with and begins broadcasting The Nashville Network from its new Trump Tower transmitter.

The Nashville Network (TNN) today announced WPVN - Chicago, IL (DMA 3) as its latest affiliate. TNN Television, LLC has signed an affiliation agreement with WPVN, owned and operated by Polnet Communications, LTD. WPVN began broadcasting TNN's programming over-the-air on channel 24.3 last Friday when its new transmitter came online atop the Trump International Hotel and Tower. TNN anticipates carriage of WPVN's TNN channel via Chicago cable outlets in the near future.

Kent Gustafson, Vice President, CEO and General Manager of Polnet Communications says, “We are excited to have the iconic TNN network on WPVN. This is Chicago's only country music television station and it will feature music videos, talk shows, concerts, and other exciting programming around the clock.”

Matt Winn, Vice President of TNN Television, says, “Country music appeals to a wide and ever growing audience as evidenced by last week's launch of New York City's new and only country music radio station, NASH FM. This week we're proud to bring TNN's unique blend of classic and current country music, lifestyle and entertainment programming to the Windy City.”

TNN, originally launched as a cable network featuring country music programming, returned as a broadcast television network on November 1, 2012. Programming is comprised of syndicated and first run programming along with digitally restored content pulled from the vaults on Music Row, creating an experience that brings delight to country music lovers of every generation. The program lineup includes The Rick & Bubba Show, Crook and Chase, Nashville Now, The Country Vibe, Music City Tonight, Gaither Gospel Hour and Larry's Country Diner.

The Nashville Network® is a partnership between Jim Owens Entertainment, Inc. and Luken Communications, LLC. Other Luken Communications networks include Retro Television® (RTV), My Family TV, TUFF TV, PBJ, MyCarTV and Frost Great Outdoors. Luken Communications offers diverse, family friendly programming on its networks reaching approximately 80 percent of all U.S. households via a blend of over-the-air, cable and satellite television. For more information about The Nashville Network, please visit http://www.WatchTNN.com or http://www.facebook.com/WatchTNN.

The Nashville Network® is a registered trademark of Jim Owens Entertainment, Inc., America's premier producer of quality country music programming including classic country shows and specials featuring the genre's legends, and award-winning current broadcast hits - the nationally syndicated country news and entertainment show Crook & Chase and the weekly radio staple The Crook & Chase Countdown.

