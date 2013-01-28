ñol

Hall's Rainsaver Ltd Wins Silver at DIY Week Awards

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 10:32 AM | 2 min read

At the DIY week Awards, Hall's Rainsaver won silver in the Garden Accessory of the Year category for their novel rain saving gutter kit for sheds and other garden buildings.

(PRWEB UK) 28 January 2013

Hall's Rainsaver Ltd, the innovative company behind the great new British guttering invention designed to save water from garden buildings has been awarded Silver Winner at the DIY Week Awards, held recently at the Hilton Deansgate in Manchester.

The key to the product is in the special gutter brackets that make fitting standard mini guttering to a shed or garden building a very simple affair. Without tools, the unique brackets enable the guttering to fit almost any sloping surface, by hand, and ready to install kits are available to fit building roofs from lengths of 4ft upwards.

Keith Hall, MD expresses his delight at the award. “For our product to receive this award is simply fantastic and a testament to its versatility and ease of use. I am very proud the company has achieved so much in its first year and thank you to everyone involved. 2013 is looking very promising indeed.”

Each comprehensive Rainsaver Kit of various sizes includes everything needed except the water container. All the kits are designed and manufactured in England from weather resistant recyclable materials and branded mini guttering, guaranteed for five years. The company is pleased to welcome orders large and small, and with weather uncertainty likely to continue, help save a shedload of water!

Jump over to the website http://hallsrainsaver.com to discover the product further.

About the company
Hall's Rainsaver Ltd was incorporated in September 2011, and since the product has been available from mid-2012 it has garnered interest and bulk orders from garden building manufacturers, garden centres, water authorities, allotment societies, city councils and the general public through the website http://hallsrainsaver.com and also direct despatch through online retailers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebrain-harvesting/shed-gutter-water-saving/prweb10367654.htm

