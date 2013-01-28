Equifax Workforce Solutions FORUM 2013 to Feature Five-Time Olympian Dara Torres as Keynote Speaker

Three-Day Conference Agenda Packed with Educational Sessions from Equifax Workforce Solutions Industry Thought Leaders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Equifax Workforce Solutions, a global provider of human resource services, today shared that five-time Olympian and author, Dara Torres, will kick off the company's upcoming client FORUM 2013, "Dive In." Winner of 12 Olympic medals for swimming, Torres will discuss the power of preparation and determination, relaying the story of her own success which includes coming out of an eight-year retirement to compete and win during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Equifax Workforce Solutions FORUM 2013 will take place April 8-10, 2013 at the Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina in Tampa, Fla. The interactive conference is set to feature speakers, including Torres, networking events and sessions geared toward achieving success in human resources, payroll and tax departments.

Drawing on Equifax Workforce Solutions unrivaled subject matter expertise, the FORUM 2013 sessions will cover topics such as workforce analytics, tax credits, data security and more. "Dive In" FORUM highlights will include a mock unemployment trial, updates on I-9 requirements and compliance, and an special presentation designed to help employers understand hidden costs and potential liabilities associated with the Affordable Care Act.

Beginning her competitive career at age 14, keynote speaker Torres swam her way to success becoming the first US swimming to compete in five Olympic Games, and the oldest swimmer to compete in the Olympics in 2008. Undaunted by age, Torres took home three silver medals from Beijing. Her books include, a memoir, "Age is Just a Number: Achieve Your Dreams at Any Stage in Your Life" published in 2009, and the New York Times Bestseller, "Gold Medal Fitness: A Revolutionary 5-Week Program."

Named one of the "Top Female Athletes of the Decade" by Sports Illustrated, Torres' career is a testament to the power of determination. Her keynote address at FORUM 2013 will explore the importance of chasing dreams and reinforce the value of exercising resolve and thoughtful preparation to achieve goals.

Equifax Workforce Solutions is offering early bird pricing for conference registration through February 15, 2013. To register for FORUM 2013 or for more information about the conference agenda and speakers, visit http://www.equifaxworkforce.com/forum.

