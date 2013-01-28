GetNewTLDs.com Offers Pre-Registrations for .SHOP, .WEB, and More

Get New TLD Inc. has launched a new website at GetNewTLDs.com to accept pre-registration requests for domain names within new Top Level Domains such as .DOT, .WEB, .SHOP, .SITE, .CRICKET and more. Domains within new Top Level Domains such as .BLOG are expected to go on sale in 2014, but pre-registration services are available today.

Get New TLDs Inc. has launched a new website at GetNewTLDs.com offering pre-registrations for domain names within new Top Level Domains such as .CLICK, .BLOG, and .BUY. A Top Level Domain is the text to the right of the dot in a website domain name. For example, the most popular Top Level Domains today are .com, .net, .org, and .info. New Top Level Domain registries such as .SALE, .SOCIAL, and .COMSEC are expected to begin selling domain names to the general public as early as 2014. The new GetNewTLDs.com website offers pre-register services to allow customers to request the domain names that they would like in advance.

GetNewTLDs.com offers advanced search features, allowing customers to quickly identify the best domain names. “Our advanced search and bulk upload features make GetNewTLDs the most convenient pre-registration service available.” - Mary Iqbal, Vice President Get New TLDs Inc.

Pre-registering a new domain name is easy. Search for a domain name and add it to a list of pre-registered domain names. GetNewTLDs.com will only accept one pre-registration request per unique domain name.

