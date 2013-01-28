Selexis SA to Partner at the 10th Annual BIO Asia International Conference

Selexis to meet with companies interested in technologies and services for drug discovery, cell line development and scale-up to manufacturing of therapeutic proteins.

Selexis SA, a global life sciences company for drug discovery, cell line development and scale-up to manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the Company's vice president of business development, Yemi Onakunle, Ph.D. will be partnering at 10th Annual BIO Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan. The meeting, held at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, runs from January 29-30, 2013. One-on-one partnering is scheduled for both days, starting at 8:00AM JST on January 29 and 7:00AM JST on January 30. Companies or individuals attending the 2013 Bio Asia International Conference can schedule meetings with Selexis (registration required) by visiting: http://oneononepartnering.bio.org/bioasia2013.

About Selexis SA

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Selexis SA is a global life science company with innovative technologies and world-class expert services for drug discovery, cell line development and scale-up to manufacturing of therapeutic proteins. The Company's SUREtechnology Platform™ is based on Selexis Genetic Elements™ — novel DNA-based elements that control the dynamic organization of chromatin within all mammalian cells and allow for higher and more stable expression of recombinant proteins. Selexis has generated over 1,700 cell lines being used in a variety of programs from drug discovery to late-stage clinical trials.

About the Bio Asia International Conference

The 10th Annual BIO Asia International Conference is an exclusive, customized partnering forum that brings together U.S. and European drug development companies with Asian biotech and pharmaceutical companies interested in research collaborations and licensing agreements.

