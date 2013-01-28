Lightspeed Systems Launches New Company Website

Dynamic new site reflects company's vision of safe, mobile, and collaborative learning.

Education is changing, and along with it Lightspeed Systems is changing. A provider of solution for schools since 1999, the company's branding and web site have been updated to reflect its position as a leader in providing safe, mobile, collaborative learning experiences for students around the world.

Launching this week, the new Lightspeed Systems website reflects the passion and commitment the company has for education. With updated branding, inspirational videos, compelling customer testimonials, informative product tutorials, and simpler navigation, the new website demonstrates Lightspeed Systems' innovative classroom solutions and fervent dedication to working together with schools to accomplish amazing things.

The new Lightspeed Systems website highlights the company's three software solutions developed to help schools implement and manage successful mobile learning programs: network filtering and safety with the Rocket appliances, mobile device management with Mobile Manager, and the collaborative learning platform, My Big Campus. Used together, these tools form Lightspeed Systems' Mobile Learning Essentials solution—created to ensure a balanced management approach between IT and educators and safe, educational use of devices. Visitors to the new site will see updated resources (information papers, webinars, collateral, and more) devoted to these solutions.

Another exciting component of the new website is updated product videos. IT staff, administrators, and educators can easily see pertinent information and technical specifications about the Rocket appliances, Mobile Manager, and My Big Campus—giving them the ability to tailor a solution specifically for their schools. In addition, new customer testimonials share real-world examples of schools using Lightspeed Systems' solutions to safely engage students in collaborative and mobile learning programs.

Also featured on the new site are inspirational videos, telling the stories of educators, students, and parents today. Students are motivated by fun and dynamic learning, using the devices they have at their fingertips. Lightspeed Systems know this and is honored to work together with schools to make learning safe, mobile, and collaborative.

"We're very excited to launch our new branding and new web site,” shares Amy Bennett, Vice President of Marketing at Lightspeed Systems. “Our new website reflects the direction of our company—to help schools achieve their mobile learning goals. It's about more than new logos and a new site, though. It's about more clearly conveying our vision and our solutions to schools.”

To see why thousands of schools around the world are choosing Lightspeed Systems as their partner in learning, visit the new http://www.lightspeedsystems.com

About Lightspeed Systems

Education needs the technology revolution that has transformed every other industry. How do we get there? By engaging students in meaningful projects, by creating learning communities, by extending learning beyond the class walls and school bells, and by making sure that schools are empowered to safely and easily use transformative technologies.

That's where we come in… Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and collaborative. We've helped thousands of schools around the world protect and engage more than 10 million students.

Lightspeed Systems + Your School. Together we do amazing things.

