Chesapeake Marine Training Institute Creates Able Seaman Training Bundle Program

Chesapeake Marine Training Institute is pleased to announce that effective immediately, the Virginia-based marine education service will offer a bundled package of courses to professional mariners looking to upgrade their license.

The “Able Seaman Training Bundle” includes the U.S. Coast Guard-approved courses of Able Seaman with Lifeboatman Limited, Personal Survival Techniques, Elementary First Aid and CPR and License Application Assistance.

This training bundle costs $1500, a nearly $200 savings from the cost of taking each course separately. It includes all materials needed to take each course.

Mariners who enroll in this training bundle will still select which course times they enroll in, based on what meets their schedule.

Able Seaman with Lifeboatman Limited is an eight day course that provides classroom and practical training to mariners who wish to obtain an endorsement to their U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner's credential as an able seaman with limited lifeboatman. The course covers, among other topics, navigation rules for inland and international waters, seamanship, aids to navigation, nautical terms, ship construction, anchoring, mooring, line handling, maneuvering, pollution control and bulk cargo operations.

The Elementary First Aid and CPR course is a one-day class divided into three sections that cover how to respond to an emergency, adult CPR and basic first aid. Practical examinations are included for both CPR and first aid.

In the two-day Personal Survival Techniques course, mariners will learn, among other skills, safety and principles of survival at sea, evacuation, survival craft operations, emergency radio equipment and in-water survival assessment. This course includes both classroom and practical exercises.

All students who enroll in this bundle-training program will receive the license preparation and application assistance from Chesapeake Marine Training Institute's Licensed Consultants. The consultants are trained by the Coast Guard's National Maritime Center as Mariner Credentialing Agents.

All courses will be held at the Chesapeake Marine Training Institute's campus in Hayes, Va.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE MARINE TRAINING INSTITUTE: Established in 1992, Chesapeake Marine Training Institute (CMTI) – a service disabled, Vietnam era veteran owned business – provides professional marine educational services to military and civilian mariners. While its modern classrooms and outdoor training area is located on George Washington Memorial Highway near Gloucester Point in Hayes, CMTI proudly also offers on-site training and home study programs.

In 2002, Marine Log magazine called CMTI one of the top maritime educational, recruitment and training resources in the nation.

Its instructors are seasoned mariners, holding a current U.S. Coast Guard License as Master with a minimum of five years at sea experience. CMTI's staff also includes License Consultants trained by the Coast Guard's National Maritime Center as Mariner Credentialing Agents. These agents serve as experts to help each mariner sail smoothly through their licensing application process.

