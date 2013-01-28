Karen Peetz, BNY Mellon President and Former Penn State Board Chair, to Speak at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School on Feb. 1

Karen Peetz, the president of BNY Mellon and the former chairman of the Pennsylvania State University Board of Trustees, will speak at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in Baltimore on Feb. 1. Her presentation is titled “Restoring Trust.”

Karen Peetz, the president of BNY Mellon and the former chairman of the Pennsylvania State University Board of Trustees, will speak in the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School's Leaders + Legends lecture series on Feb. 1, 2013, at the school's Harbor East campus. Her presentation is titled “Restoring Trust.”

The event will be held from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM. After breakfast, the speaker's remarks will begin at 8 AM and will be followed by questions from the audience. Admission is $35, which includes the cost of breakfast. Parking is available at the site, 100 International Drive.

Peetz oversees BNY Mellon's global client management, regional management, human resources functions, and its treasury services business. She also leads the company's strategic growth and global innovation efforts. Before her appointment as president in January 2013, she led BNY Mellon's Financial Markets & Treasury Services group, consisting of alternative investment services, broker-dealer and advisor services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and treasury services businesses.

Before joining BNY Mellon in 1998 to run the domestic corporate trust business, Peetz spent 16 years with JPMorgan Chase in a variety of sales and business management positions, including an assignment in London.

She has consistently been named among American Banker's "25 Most Powerful Women in Banking." In 2011, Peetz ranked No. 1 in this survey, based on her responsibilities, management style, crisis management skills, influence within the industry, and charitable endeavors.

Peetz is a member of the Financial Services Roundtable and is on the Board of Directors for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the Private Export Funding Corporation (PEFCO), and SunCoke Energy. She is the former chair of the board for United Way of New York City.

Peetz received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in Applied Behavioral Science degree from Johns Hopkins University.

For additional information about the event, go to http://goo.gl/wgRzn.

