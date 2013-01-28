BoomWriter Launches The Technology Heroes Program

Web-based Collaborative Platform Brings Educators and Community Partners Together to Promote Literacy and Storytelling through Technology

BoomWriter Media, Inc., an education technology company focused on collaborative storytelling and book publishing, today launched the BoomWriter Technology Heroes Program, an initiative that brings school districts, local celebrities and corporate sponsors together to promote literacy and creative writing within schools through the use of technology. This program offers educators an easy to use instructional tool that adheres to the Common Core State Standards and provides an engaging platform that inspires students to become master storytellers through collaborative writing projects.

BoomWriter Media will pilot the Technology Heroes Program with several public school districts in Massachusetts. Leveraging the company's proprietary Web-based publishing platform, the program will give students a unique opportunity to collaborate with classmates to create stories in a competitive environment. BoomWriter has teamed up with Pebbles from "Pebbles' Reading Rockstars" and Hot 96.9 Boston FM Radio to kick-off the book writing competitions by authoring the first chapter to prompt students' imagination and inspire them to collaboratively write the subsequent chapters. BoomWriter, using the generous support of its corporate partners, will publish finished stories in books. Each participating student will receive a free copy and the thrill of having their name in print with their classmates. The BoomWriter Technology Heroes Program will also offer all participating schools a chance to win a mini-portable computer lab for their class.

“The Technology Heroes Program greatly benefits all parties involved,” said Ken Haynes, vice president of product development for BoomWriter Media. “The program makes it possible for teachers to integrate an innovative and engaging technology into their teaching, it lets students participate in collaborative project-based learning that fosters the development of 21st Century skills, and it gives companies an opportunity to support schools in their communities.”

BoomWriter celebrates the renewed enthusiasm for reading and inspires children to bring their stories to life online and in print. Students read the first part of a story written by a professional writer and then are encouraged to write what they think should happen next in the story. After submitting their work online, students read the chapters of some of their peers and then vote for the one they believe is the best. The winning chapter gets added to the story and the process continues until a book is completed.

The BoomWriter Technology Heroes Program is available nationwide and invites school districts, youth organizations and corporations that would like to get involved with the program to visit http://www.boomwriter.com/Home/TechnologyHeroes.

About BoomWriter Media

BoomWriter Media of Cambridge, Massachusetts is a digital education company that engages children and educators in collaborative storytelling. Our innovative Web-based publishing platform brings passionate educators, technology experts, corporate sponsors, enthusiastic parents, and students together to promote and develop creativity, writing, reading, and other essential 21st Century skills. BoomWriter partners with authors, celebrities, and educators to provide first chapters, also known as story starts, that spark kids' imaginations and inspire story collaboration with classmates and children worldwide in competition for publication. Teachers and students from more than 2,000 schools in 20 countries have already joined the BoomWriter community. For more information, go to http://www.BoomWriter.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363909.htm