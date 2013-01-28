Entrepreneur® Magazine announces Jason Lucash Entrepreneur of the Year 2012

Lucash, co-founder of rapid growing portable audio startup OrigAudio, wins the biggest award of the year for small businesses.

Entrepreneur® magazine and small business solutions provider The UPS Store® have selected Jason Lucash, co-founder of Orange County based OrigAudio (http://www.origaudio.com) as winner of the magazine's Emerging Entrepreneur of 2012 award.

Founded in 2009, OrigAudio offers innovative solutions for music portability by providing an outlet for customers to become creators of style, set their own trends, and showcase their unique music personalities. The company's products such as the Rock-It 3.0, a portable device that turns any object into a speaker, and their customizable Designear headphones have won numerous awards and can be found in thousands of retailers nationwide, across the country and around the globe.

Jason started out working for JanSport, where he met OrigAudio's other co-founder, Mike Szyzmcak. After numerous talks about the creative possibilities of portable audio, the company was finally launched in 2009. Since then, it has grown into a multi-million dollar company and been named to Time Magazine's prestigious “50 Best Inventions of the Year” list. Lucash starred on season 2 of ABC's hit startup show “Shark Tank” and has been a guest on numerous other television shows such as the Today Show, CNN, Fox News and has gotten his products into thousands of stores across the U.S.

When asked about winning the award Lucash said, “Being named Entrepreneur of the Year means that what we're doing is right, and we're being recognized for it. This is the true validation and support that our crazy idea to start OrigAudio wasn't so crazy, and that we truly have created something great and remarkable.”

Amy Cosper, VP and editor in chief of Entrepreneur said during the magazine's annual Growth Conference “Jason is why I have so much confidence in the future of this country and this culture. Through his company, he's been unafraid to do things differently—and has succeeded. He's an inspiration to all entrepreneurs who want to pave their own paths in business.” Cosper was emcee at the 2013 Growth Conference which was held on Jan. 10, 2013, at the Dallas Convention Center where Lucash was given his award. This one-day, event featured keynote speaker Barbara Corcoran; numerous seminars on growth strategies led by a variety of small-business experts.

Lucash's story in Entrepreneur Magazine can also be viewed online here: http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/225215#

