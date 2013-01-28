State Bar of Arizona Joins Clio's Bar Association Affinity Program

Arizona Joins Over 20 State Bar Associations Now Offering Clio as a Member Benefit via the Clio Bar Association Affinity Program

Themis Solutions Inc. welcomes the State Bar of Arizona to the Clio Bar Association Affinity Program. This partnership allows the Bar's members to subscribe to Clio at a discounted rate.

Clio is the leading provider of a secure, affordable practice management platform that offers time & billing and client collaboration tools for small and mid-sized law firms. Clio is a cloud-based service, meaning that law firms can securely access their data from any Internet-connected device, whether it is a PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet.

"We're thrilled to announce our new affinity partnership with the State Bar of Arizona,” said Clio Founder and CEO Jack Newton. “Arizona joins a large and rapidly growing group of bar associations focused on making secure, cloud-based practice management and collaboration tools more available, benefiting both their lawyer members and the public they serve.”

The State Bar of Arizona, operating under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court, regulates approximately 17,200 active attorneys in Arizona and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. The State Bar's mission is to enhance the legal profession by promoting the competency, ethics and professionalism of its members and enhancing the administration of and access to justice.

“The State Bar of Arizona is pleased to announce a new member benefit. We have partnered with Clio to offer a discount to our members. In today's economic climate, running a more efficient law practice is a must. This agreement offers an effective practice management system at an affordable rate as one tool to support our members in pursuing their profession,” said John Phelps, Executive Director and CEO of the State Bar of Arizona.

Arizona joins over 20 bar associations are offering Clio as a member benefit, including the Alabama State Bar, Colorado Bar Association, Connecticut Bar Association, Hawaii State Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Indiana State Bar Association, Iowa State Bar Association, Maryland State Bar Association, Missouri Bar, New Jersey State Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, North Carolina Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, South Carolina Bar, State Bar of California - Law Practice Management & Technology Section, State Bar of Michigan, State Bar of Nevada, State Bar of Texas, State Bar of Wisconsin, and the Vermont Bar Association.

ABOUT CLIO

Clio is a comprehensive cloud-based practice management platform specifically designed for small and mid-sized law firms. Secure and easy-to-use, Clio provides case/matter management, time tracking, billing/reporting, client contact and document management, task scheduling, trust accounting, and detailed reporting. In addition, Clio includes Clio Connect, a secure portal for exchanging information and collaborating with clients, and Clio Express, an offline time capture application.

Clio is based in Vancouver, B.C., and was founded by Jack Newton and Rian Gauvreau in 2007.

