Hardinsburg Sawmill Business Wins in Wood-Mizer's 2012 Business Best Contest

Every two years, Wood-Mizer, the industry leader in portable and industrial sawmills, holds a national contest for more than 40,000 customers to find sawmill businesses that truly are a cut above the rest. DMRay Sawmill, from Hardinsburg, won second place in the category for businesses running Wood-Mizer's industrial equipment. Their business was featured in The Wood-Mizer Way, a leading magazine for the portable and industrial sawmilling industry with circulation of 40,000+.

With their lead sawyer, Jeff Smith, at the wheel, utilizing a Wood-Mizer thin-kerf headrig, DMRAY is able to average 5,000 feet of board a day. “We specialize 90-95% in green walnut grade lumber. The other 5-10% is mostly Ash, Cherry and Red Oak right now. We utilize the whole log in all species we saw. We sell the bark, sawdust, chips, cants and lumber.” The LT300 is the “main square up and grade saw. It sets the pace overall for our mill and daily productions.”

The Rays were even able to utilize the mill in 2001 to “saw and construct our log home. Since then we have sawed out logs for three other log homes with it and and wood siding, and cedar decks.” Rounding out their Wood-Mizer arsenal, DMRAY also utilizes an incline conveyor, transfer deck, and edger, and in the future would like to upgrade to an industrial WM3500 headrig.

