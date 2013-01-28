eCivis Helps City of Pasadena Win $1.98 Million Jobs Access Grant

The City of Pasadena won nearly $2 million in grant funding through the Federal Transit Administration's Jobs Access and Reverse Commute (JARC) program.

The City of Pasadena won nearly $2 million in grant funding through the Federal Transit Administration's Jobs Access and Reverse Commute (JARC) program, ranking the highest in evaluation scoring among 28 applicants in Los Angeles County. eCivis played a key role in ensuring that the City met the FTA's various requirements and that the application was submission-ready.

City of Pasadena Transportation Secretary Mark Yamarone said: "When preparing our Jobs Access and Reverse Commute grant application, eCivis provided tremendous assistance in crafting our responses to make sure they met the strict requirements of the Federal Transit Authority. The application preparation oversight provided by eCivis ensured our application was crafted to demonstrate the need for our project and the benefit the grant would provide to our community."

Grant Impact

The program, Increased Local Transit Capacity for Improved Jobs Access in Northwest Pasadena, will be funded through a $1,987,285 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded to the City of Pasadena through the Jobs Access and Reverse Commute (JARC) program. The grant funds will be administered through Metro, who is the designated recipient for these federal funds. There are no local funds required as match for this grant project. The project will add capacity to the Pasadena Area Rapid Transit System (ARTS) Route 20 by purchasing a 32-foot bus and by adding service-hours on the Route 20 through additional operating funds for three years. This program will increase the frequency of this route from every 35 minutes to every 24 minutes. The Route 20 is the most heavily used route in the system.

The project meets the goal of the JARC Program to improve access to transportation services to employment and employment-related activities for low-income individuals. The target population served by this program is Northwest Pasadena, as well as the West Altadena community which borders Pasadena along the city's northern border. This area has the highest rates of poverty and unemployment in the city. The project will build much needed capacity into Route 20, resulting in more frequent service for residents of Northwest Pasadena community needing to travel to or look for work. More than half of the route travels through this community on both Fair Oaks Avenue and Lake Avenue, the two most heavily traveled north/south corridors in the city, making it one of the key transportation lifelines for the Northwest community. Route 20 connects this area to the major employers, business districts and commercial corridors of Pasadena. It is an integral link to an extensive local and regional transit network, providing numerous transfer opportunities to other transit services including eight regional bus lines on Colorado Boulevard and the Metro Gold Line. As part of this local and regional transit network, Route 20 serves the Northwest residents with vital accessibility to jobs.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10333099.htm