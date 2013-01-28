SAI Global to Demonstrate Social Media Compliance Training Solutions

“How to Manage the Compliance Risk of Social Media” Webinar, Wednesday, January 30, at 2:00 p.m. ET

SAI Global Compliance, the world's leading provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) products, services and technology, will host a free web demo on Wednesday, January 30, at 2 p.m. ET, to discuss how companies can use training solutions to address the rapidly increasing need for social media compliance.

The growing prevalence of social media has increased the risk of violations occurring more broadly and quickly than ever before. The risks include disclosure of confidential information, libel, loss of IP, harassment and many others. All organizations face the risk that social media can bring to a company, but many are in very different stages of establishing clearly defined social media guidelines and ensuring all employees understand the policies. In this web demo, SAI Global Compliance will show how organizations can use training solutions to enable a social media compliance strategy, including campaigns and training curriculums, while engaging employees and monitoring their training status and understanding. Attendees will also learn from the experiences of other organizations through discussion of real-life social media compliance successes and mistakes.

WHAT: “How to Manage the Compliance Risk of Social Media – A Web Demonstration”

WHEN: Wednesday, January 30, 2013, 2 p.m. ET

WHERE: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/456262254?mtcCampaign=-1&mtcEmail=70550698

About SAI Global Compliance

SAI Global Compliance provides organizations with a wide range of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) products, solutions and services that help build organizational integrity and meet overall business objectives. With more than twenty-five years experience and offices in more than 25 countries, SAI Global's solutions include a wide range of GRC products and services including the Compliance 360 GRC Software Suite, best practice Code of Conduct program services and training, compliance and ethics training and awareness, risk and culture assessments, a full range of advisory services, whistleblowing hotline services, regulatory knowledge, policy management, case management, and third party compliance management including automated due diligence workflow and management. http://www.saiglobal.com/compliance



