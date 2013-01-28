Smart Insights (Intelling) to Bring More In-depth Information to the Secure Transactions Industry

Smart Insights is proud to announce an add-on to its current offer. Smart Insights Market Trends will bring its readers an in-depth analysis of major moves and trends in the Secure Transactions industry.

Smart Insights is proud to announce it is expanding its offer with the publication of Smart Insights Market Trends. This quarterly publication will put into perspective the major trends in the secure transactions industry.

Each issue of Smart Insights Market Trends will address a key topic of the secure transactions industry. It will include a series of interviews from thought leaders of the industry, along with an in-depth analysis of the subject.

Olivier Trébucq, who was formerly Associate Editor of Smart Cards Trends, will bring his contribution to Smart Insights Market Trends. Olivier will notably interview industry leaders and will invite them to share their medium/long-term vision of the topics, in the context of the secure digital transactions industry evolution. “I am very happy to share this new challenge with Smart Insights and will do my best to bring my experience and knowledge of this ever stimulating industry,” Olivier Trébucq said.

First topics to be addressed in Smart Insights Market Trends will be the following:

This list is subject to changes, depending on business evolutions.

From SIM to eUICC and beyond,

Innovation in biometrics and its usages,

Transport systems and their payments,

Card payment systems: the EMV migration impact.

Smart Insights Market Trends delivery will be combined with Smart Insights Weekly to bring readers a more complete understanding of our Secure Transactions industry.

Thierry Spanjaard, Smart Insights chief editor concludes: “With Smart Insights Market Trends, we are bringing the missing link between our Smart Insights Weekly, and more complete documents such as our Smart Insights Reports”.

About Intelling:

Smart Insights Reports, along with Smart Insights Weekly and Smart Insights Market Trends, are published by Intelling, a consultancy headquartered in Marseille, France. Intelling is a consultancy with two expertise majors: marketing and strategy for secure transactions, smart cards, telecoms, payment, and convergence, as well as market intelligence, for all industry fields. Intelling is the publisher of Smart Insights Reports, that address secure transactions and smart card markets, providing an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis. Intelling is also the publisher of Smart Insights Weekly (http://www.smartinsights.net), a newsletter delivered to subscribers on a weekly basis (40 issues per year) that covers the smart card industry, its technology suppliers (semi-conductor, operating systems, software), its markets (mobile communication, payment, e-passport, identity, healthcare, …), its environment (standardization, trade associations), and the career of key people in the industry.

