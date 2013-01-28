Lombardi Publishing Corporation Nears Total Daily e-Newsletter Circulation of One Million

Lombardi Publishing Corporation, a 27-year-old consumer publisher that has served over one million customers in 141 countries, is pleased to announce that its total daily e-newsletter circulation is nearing the one-million milestone.

Over the years, Lombardi Publishing Corporation has become one of the leading providers of stock market commentary, financial and economic analysis, contrarian investing views, penny stock picks, and high-profit potential plays. Lombardi Publishing's Doctors Health Press division provides the latest in natural health breakthroughs and advice.

“The publishing landscape has changed significantly since we first entered the industry 27 years ago,” says Adrian Newman, President of Lombardi Publishing. “At a time when many in the publishing industry have to cut back or make even tougher choices, Lombardi Publishing is thriving.”

Launched in 2001 as a daily economic rant by founder Michael Lombardi, the Profit Confidential e-newsletter has attracted global attention for some of its forecasts and is trusted by over half a million daily readers. Lombardi Publishing later released Penny Stock Detectives in February 2012 to alert its readers to various low-priced opportunities in the stock market and individual stock market sectors.

In August 2012, Lombardi Publishing introduced Investment Contrarians, a web site dedicated to helping investors make money by going against the “herd mentality.” Investment Contrarians also publishes a daily financial e-newsletter that provides independent and unbiased research on the latest contrarian plays.

Finally, Lombardi Publishing branched out to help its customers stay physically healthy in addition to being financially healthy with its Doctors Health Press division. Through Doctors Health Press, Lombardi Publishing releases monthly health newsletters on a wide array of alternative and natural health topics.

“Being trusted by one million readers daily is a tremendous accomplishment for Lombardi Publishing. We are proud of this milestone and are excited about our future growth and providing our growing subscription consumer base with everything they need to make informed decisions that affect their daily quality of life,” Newman adds.

