Vendavo 2013 Profit Summit in Las Vegas Shaping Up to be Biggest Ever

Jeffrey Ma, MIT Blackjack Kingpin, will keynote, discussing how to harness the power of numbers to drive business growth and profitability

Vendavo, Inc., whose enterprise solutions help companies sell more profitably, has announced that its upcoming 5th Profit Summit in Las Vegas will be its largest ever, with more delegates, more exhibitors and a more comprehensive schedule than ever before.

The Summit will be held at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas from March 4-6, 2013. Schedule and ticketing are at [ProfitSummit2013.vendavo.com

“Following a record Q4, where our license sales were up 29%, we are delighted at the response to the Profit Summit,” said Neil Lustig, CEO at Vendavo. “We continue to expand, both within existing customers and to new corporations, so we view the Summit as an opportunity to share new ideas among business partners, industry experts and our customers, both old and new. I look forward to our best Profit Summit ever.”

The 5th annual Vendavo Profit Summit will bring together corporate executives and leaders in sales, marketing and pricing to share best practices and advance collaboration for profitable growth in 2013. Delegates will hear presentations from corporations including Honeywell, 3M, Office Depot and PolyOne, experience product demonstrations and participate in over 30 breakout sessions.

Conference breakout sessions, which will run throughout the Profit Summit, follow three tracks:



Align: hear thought leaders speak about how to strategically drive profit into every deal;

Improve: learn the latest in B2B pricing and profitability; and

Envision: experience the next generation front-line profitability solutions from Vendavo.

As a member of the famous MIT Blackjack Team, keynote speaker Jeff Ma created an ingenious method for counting cards using talent, creativity, math, and teamwork to win millions in Las Vegas. Ma is the subject of the best-selling book Bringing Down the House and the hit movie 21.

He has since helped start four different companies, including CircleLending (sold to Virgin) and Citizen Sports (sold to Yahoo) and become a sought-after speaker. Ma shows companies how to harness the power of numbers to make better bottom-line business decisions; decisions that, often, are the difference between winning and losing.

About Vendavo

Vendavo's front-line profit optimization solutions help customers drive profitable growth by empowering salespeople to negotiate confidently at the “Moment of Truth,” delivering 10-30% incremental profit, while increasing front line effectiveness, agility and responsiveness.

Vendavo is the enterprise pricing solution of choice for more than 200 company divisions at some of the world's biggest names in high-tech, manufacturing, chemicals, consumer products, medical devices, mill products, and distribution.

SAP, the worldwide leader in enterprise application software, also offers the Vendavo solution as SAP Price and Margin Management by Vendavo™. To learn more, or to request information contact Vendavo.com

