St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation Announces New Officers and Board of Directors

New Board Appointments Position Foundation for Additional Success

The St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation has announced the election of new officers and board members for 2013. Edward H. Cichurski has been reelected to his second term as Chairman of the Board after serving an extremely successful first term in which the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation secured its single largest financial gift in its history. Susan A. Rabe, previously Executive Director, has been named President & CEO of the Foundation.

The officers for 2013 are as follows:



Chairman of the Board: Edward H. Cichurski, Retired Partner – PricewaterhouseCoopers

President & CEO: Susan A. Rabe, St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation

Vice Chairs: James Hughes, Milwaukee Brewing Company, and Justin C. Longley

Treasurer: John J. Rozga, Rozga Funeral Homes

Secretary: Christine R. Schueller, Retired – BMO Harris Bank

This set of officers will add invaluable expertise as they guide the foundation in its continued efforts to raise funds to preserve one of Milwaukee's greatest historic landmarks, the iconic Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee's historic Lincoln Village.

One new member, John E. Rodell of The Rodell Group, LLC, was elected to the Board of Directors. Rodell brings his expertise in engineering and building preservation to the Board. He joins nine other members who were reelected for 2013:

Robert Gunderson, Retired Chairman – General Automotive Mfg.

Very Rev. Michael J. Glastetter, OFM Conv., Basilica of St. Josaphat

Mary Hughes, Community Volunteer

Conrad Kaminski, Retired President – Merchants & Mfg. BanCorp

C.J. Krawczyk, Kravit, Hovel & Krawczyk, SC

Janet C. Protasiewicz, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office

Bartholomew F. Reuter, Foley & Lardner, LLP

Mark Rohlfing, City of Milwaukee – Fire Department Chief

Steven Trinkl, MD, The Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin

“2012 was an incredible year for our organization, and we anticipate continued success in our fundraising and preservation efforts,” said Susan Rabe, President & CEO of the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation. “We are continually seeking new supporters to fund completion of our interior and exterior lighting projects, stained glass and masonry restoration efforts and improvements to the sound system. The 2013 Board has the passion and excitement to make these goals a reality, and I am excited for the year ahead.”

A list of the restoration projects, along with details and photos, are available at: http://thebasilicafoundation.org/projects.html.

ABOUT THE ST. JOSAPHAT BASILICA FOUNDATION

Established in 1991, the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation serves one purpose: to preserve, restore and enhance the Basilica as a national and local historical landmark. The St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation and its Board of Directors provide guidance and leadership with regard to any preservation, restoration or enhancement projects of this historic landmark. The Foundation is a chartered non-profit, non-sectarian organization. For more information, visit http://www.thebasilicafoundation.org.

ABOUT THE BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT

The Basilica of St. Josaphat, located in the historic Lincoln Village of Milwaukee, is a Franciscan parish, which has a captivating story of faith, historical significance and unmatched beauty. Built by Polish Immigrants and from the materials of the U.S. Post Office and Custom House federal building from Chicago, it is often referred to as “an ignored wonder of the world.” The Basilica of Saint Josaphat is a Minor Basilica created by Pope Pius XI in 1929 (the third church so honored in the USA) for its characteristics as a place of pilgrimage and special devotion, its historic and religious significance, and its art and architecture. For more information, visit http://www.thebasilica.org.

