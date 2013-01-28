Elevated Third Announces Work with Westfield Company, Inc.

Digital agency Elevated Third announced the addition of Westfield Company Inc., a real estate investment, development and management firm based in Denver.

Denver digital agency Elevated Third announced its partnership with Westfield Company Inc. for the 2013 year. Westfield is a leader in capital management and investment that develops highly innovative office, commercial and residential projects. Working as a digital strategy partner, Elevated Third will be responsible for helping Westfield create a web presence that will allow the company to better communicate their brand as industry leaders.

Headquartered in Denver, Westfield manages and develops real estate projects in Colorado and Arizona. The company is known for its innovative approach to architectural designs, and creates environments that are ahead of real estate development trends. Westfield has developed projects in the Denver area that include the following: a vanguard downtown office tower—1800 Larimer (LEED Platinum), Lincoln Station in Lone Tree, a medical office building at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs and several hundred Class A apartment units in Metro Phoenix. The company continues to innovate, and assembles teams that execute advanced projects from start to finish.

Elevated Third was selected due to its experience in developing dynamic and user-focused web platforms through the highly flexible content management system (CMS) Drupal. By using Drupal, Westfield site administrators will be able to easily update site content that informs its users of new projects and developments. Westfield is a company that continues to evolve its business strategy, and requires a digital presence that will translate their progressive thinking and countless years of experience in the industry.

The digital agency has experience in working within the commercial industry, building advanced digital marketing platforms that effectively drive site visitors to desired information. In working with Westfield, Elevated Third will create a site with integrated UX and content strategies that not only inform all site visitors of Westfield's opportunity-driven projects, but one that is attuned, specifically to investor needs.

About Elevated Third: Founded in 2005, Elevated Third is a leading digital agency in Denver, Colorado. Through its unique combination of user-centered creative and open-source technology, Elevated Third is recognized for its digital marketing solutions that integrate intuitive user experience design using Drupal. The agency provides a variety of other award-winning services, including branding and usability and SEO consulting. For more information, visit elevatedthird.com, the company's Facebook page, or follow @elevatedthird.

About Westfield: Westfield Company is a premier integrated real estate investment, development and management firm, which seeks superior performance for a select group of private investment clients by providing unique environments for tenants and residents in its owned, developed and managed properties. Based in Denver, with assets in the Mountain West and Phoenix area, the company develops highly innovative office and apartment projects using innovative ideas in a relatively stagnant industry.

