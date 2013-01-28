ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

TOPS Software Engages Customers with Four User Conferences for 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 10:11 AM | 1 min read

TOPS Software, the leader in Condominium and HOA management solutions, is committed to bringing the best products and services to market. Part of that commitment is working with clients, through education, to make their TOPS experience the best it can be.

Gaithersburg, MD (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

TOPS Software, the developer of the industry-leading TOPS Professional Software suite for Condominium and Homeowner's Association Management, announced today that it will be hosting four TOPS User Conferences in 2013. These four events will be in metropolitan areas with an established Condo/HOA market. As in past TOPS User Conferences, these events are designed to highlight new features and maximize the benefits of TOPS Software for users of all levels.

"For the past three years we've had a single, national event in St. Petersburg for all of our clients," said Jeff Hardy, founder and President of TOPS Software. "While they've been a huge success, this year we wanted to make our User Conference even more accessible by bringing the experience to our clients."

The 2013 TOPS User Conferences will be in the following markets:

  •     Washington, DC (Falls Church, VA) – May 14th
  •     Philadelphia, PA (Mt. Laurel, NJ) – August 13th
  •     Las Vegas, NV – September 17th
  •     Orlando, FL – October 22nd

Each event will feature classroom style instruction, general sessions, opportunities for one-on-one consultation with TOPS staff, and networking with TOPS business partners. Topics to be covered include TOPS and Mobile devices, Cloud computing, TOPS Communication tools, and staying on top of collections within TOPS, among many others.

More information and the enrollment forms can be found online at: http://www.topssoft.com/userconference

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364034.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: