TOPS Software Engages Customers with Four User Conferences for 2013

TOPS Software, the leader in Condominium and HOA management solutions, is committed to bringing the best products and services to market. Part of that commitment is working with clients, through education, to make their TOPS experience the best it can be.

TOPS Software, the developer of the industry-leading TOPS Professional Software suite for Condominium and Homeowner's Association Management, announced today that it will be hosting four TOPS User Conferences in 2013. These four events will be in metropolitan areas with an established Condo/HOA market. As in past TOPS User Conferences, these events are designed to highlight new features and maximize the benefits of TOPS Software for users of all levels.

"For the past three years we've had a single, national event in St. Petersburg for all of our clients," said Jeff Hardy, founder and President of TOPS Software. "While they've been a huge success, this year we wanted to make our User Conference even more accessible by bringing the experience to our clients."

The 2013 TOPS User Conferences will be in the following markets:



Washington, DC (Falls Church, VA) – May 14th

Philadelphia, PA (Mt. Laurel, NJ) – August 13th

Las Vegas, NV – September 17th

Orlando, FL – October 22nd

Each event will feature classroom style instruction, general sessions, opportunities for one-on-one consultation with TOPS staff, and networking with TOPS business partners. Topics to be covered include TOPS and Mobile devices, Cloud computing, TOPS Communication tools, and staying on top of collections within TOPS, among many others.

More information and the enrollment forms can be found online at: http://www.topssoft.com/userconference



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364034.htm