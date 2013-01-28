Biltmore Loan and Jewelry Announces Contest to Win Collector Diamond Drop Earrings

Biltmore Loan and Jewelry, a collateral lender, announced today a contest to win a pair of diamond drop earrings from the Collection of Designer Leslie Greene. The contest begins tomorrow, Tuesday January 29, and will run through February 12, 2013.

Biltmore Loan and Jewelry, a collateral lender, announced today a contest to win a pair of diamond drop earrings from the Collection of Designer Leslie Greene. Entry is simple: “like” Biltmore Loan on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/biltmoreloan and share a story of a favorite “treasure” on their wall. The contest begins tomorrow, Tuesday January 29, and will run through February 12, 2013.

Biltmore Loan encourages contestants to send in a picture to info@biltmoreloan.com. Biltmore Loan will share the treasures through their social media channels. Whether it's a family heirloom or an estate sale find; contestants can share a story and then they are automatically entered to win. It's that simple. If contestants have more than one treasure to share they can enter weekly. Biltmore Loan will be prompting contestants to share different treasures each week. Contestants can increase chances to win the prize by entering more than one favorite treasure.

With an estimated value of $625 Biltmore Loan will announce the winner of the Leslie Greene Theodora style sterling silver and diamond drop earrings just in time for Valentine's Day. “You know what that means: for all of you ladies out there you could win the ultimate Valentine's Day prize; and guys you could win the ultimate Valentine's Day gift,” says Marc Israel, General Manager, Biltmore Loan & Jewelry. Tune in to Biltmore Loan's Whats it Worth AZ Sonoran Living ABC 15 segment on February 12, or visit our Facebook page, for contest results.

Throughout the life of the contest our experts will be sharing insights and information about the treasures contestants share with Biltmore Loan. Each contestant will learn how much their prized possession(s) is worth, how you can take advantage of a collateral loan and much more! Become a part of the Biltmore Loan social media family and learn what sets us apart!

Biltmore Loan & Jewelry is Now Considered a “Modern-Day Bank.”

With over 30 years of experience in the diamond and jewelry trade, the founders of the company have built successful businesses through a reputation based on honesty, integrity and trust.

Biltmore's goal is to provide the ultimate upscale collateral lending experience, based on the highest level of customer service for clients and by paying the most for their valuables. Staff includes GIA certified experts and experienced appraisers who have the expertise to value potential purchases and provide appraisals of all types of high end valuables. Considered simply the best source for people who want to sell jewelry, diamonds, antiques, art, or obtain loans on these and all other valuables.

Every Tuesday, Biltmore Loan & Jewelry, hosts a program “Whats it Worth AZ?" on “ABC15's Sonoran Living Live " 9 am – 10 am. Biltmore Loan experts estimate the value of Phoenix-area viewers' most prized possessions.

Biltmore Loan has flexibility, expertise and privacy. The highest level of security is adhered to, as all valuables held are insured by Lloyd's of London. All transactions are executed in a private, upscale Scottsdale office located in a traditional office building which also houses CPA firms, financial advisors and title companies. Safe. Fair. Confidential, Biltmore Loan & Jewelry is located just north of Indian Bend and Scottsdale Road. For more about see http://www.biltmoreloan.com or call Marc or Erin at: 480-991-LOAN (5626).

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363127.htm