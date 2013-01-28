Essential Dental Seminars Expands CE Curriculum

Essential Dental Seminars has been presenting research and lectures in the field of Endodontics for the past 15 years. Essential Dental Seminars is now announcing they will be adding additional courses to their CE curriculum.

For the past 15 years, Essential Dental Seminars has been recognized worldwide as a leader in the field of Endodontics. Essential Dental Seminars is now expanding their CE Curriculum to include the latest research, studies, practice management techniques, and the tools dentists need to succeed. Upcoming expanded course syllabus includes: "What the Taxpayer Relief Act Means to Your Practice" presented by Joel Burstein CPA, and "A Walk Through the Cycle of Infection Prevention" presented by Dr. Fiona M. Collins.

Date: Friday, April 26, 2013

Joel Burstein, CPA will be presenting "What the Taxpayer Relief Act Means to Your Practice". In this course, dental professionals will learn the new requirements and reporting practices mandatory for all dentists. Along with the effects it will have on the dental professional, the practice, employees, and the budget; and why purchasing products in 2013 will cost dentists at least 2.3% more. By registering for this course dental professionals will learn ways to be proactive and combat these changes.

Mr. Joel Burstein has been a License Certified Public Accountant for almost 30 years and has over 20 years' experience in the dental industry. His professional experience includes staff and senior accounting for companies such as Ernst and Young. His extensive finance background includes individual tax returns, corporate audits, and tax preparation.

Date: Friday, April 26, 2013

Place: Essential Dental Seminars

Address: 89 Leuning St. S. Hackensack, NJ 07606

Time: 9am-11am

CE Credit: 2 CE Credits upon Completion

Fee: $75

Discount: Register before 4/5/13 for $25 OFF

To Register: Visit http://www.essentialseminars.org, or call Ginger Pierro at (888) 542-6376

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2013

"A Walk Through the Cycle of Infection Prevention" presented by Dr. Fiona M. Collins is a must see for the entire office. Attendees will be amazed by the chain of infection, and modes of transmission for microorganisms in the dental setting. This lecture will walk students step by step how protect the practice from infection, and the myths of infection prevention. Through this course, students will learn the necessary steps to keeping a sterile dental environment.

Dr. Fiona M. Collins, BDS, MBA, MA, has authored courses and presented on topics that include infection control, cariology, fluorides and prevention, xerostomia, dentifrices, biofilm, artificial sweeteners, whitening, tobacco cessation and compliance. Fiona has experience in general dentistry, academia and industry. She is an active consultant in the dental industry and the Editor for Continuing Education for Dental Learning.

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Place: Courtyard San Diego Mission Valley/Hotel Circle

Address: 595 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA 92108

Time: 6pm-9pm

Registration:5:45pm

CE Credit: 3 CE Credits upon Completion

Fee: $59

Discount: Register before 4/1/13 for $20 OFF

To Register: Visit http://www.essentialseminars.org, or call Ginger Pierro at (888) 542-6376

More CE courses to follow including: "The Attachment Retained Overdenture" presented by Dr. Bambara, and Dr. John C. Comisi presenting "The Balanced Oral Environment, Assessing, Restoring and Maintaining Dental Health". For additional information regarding these courses and additional course information visit http://www.essentialseminars.com



