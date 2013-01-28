Introducing Socialmine, an Online Business Builder for Non-Tech-Savvy Entrepreneurs

Tech startup Socialmine launched their product today, aiming to help small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs achieve a professional web presence at a reasonable cost.

Custom-designed to simplify contact management for sales efforts as well as modern marketing tactics like social media and blogging, Socialmine is geared towards small business with big ideas and small budgets.

“The idea behind Socialmine came naturally to us,” explains Paul Wood, Founder and CEO of Socialmine. “Your average small business owner doesn't possess the knowledge necessary to design, code, and manage a contemporary professional website, and they definitely don't have the time to learn.”

“Along with encouraging entrepreneurs to start small businesses,” says Belinda Caylor, President of Socialmine, “we wanted to give them an affordable, effective alternative to the expensive digital firms that cost thousands of dollars, even if it's only a starting point to eventually save for a custom-built website down the road. It's sort of a ‘power to the people'-type idea.”

For just $79 a month, Socialmine's automated web app automatically guides the user through the process, with steps such as “Place your logo,” or “Describe your business.” When the process is complete, users can sync Socialmine with their existing social networks via Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to give their new venture a head start on building a list of contacts to communicate with. When a contact list is established, Socialmine's simple contact manager allows users to quickly navigate the list and hand-pick contacts for communication through the aforementioned social media channels.

Consistent with its stance on helping communities grow through small business, Socialmine will donate $1 per subscriber, per month to its Socialmine Foundation. The Foundation, brainchild of Paul's wife Dody, has a lofty goal to eventually be able to donate $1 million each month to individuals and communities in need, charities, and health research programs.

Socialmine also offers an opportunity to resell the product as an independent associate.

According to the company's new page, new features and creative designs will be made available within the next few months.

About Socialmine

Socialmine is a 3-in-1 online business builder headquartered in Texas, designed for those who have no knowledge of how to go about developing an online presence for their business. The product comes complete with a website builder, social media integration, a contact manager, and an instant blog feature to get any business ready for sales as quickly and easily as possible.

