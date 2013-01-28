Quadriga Art Launches Mobile Website to Better Service Worldwide Clients

“The most important service we can provide our clients is a fast and easy way to connect with us and communicate with us,” said Quadriga Art President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Schulhof.

Quadriga Art, a global direct marketing company focused on transforming the image and success of businesses and nonprofit organizations with innovative direct marketing solutions, has launched a mobile website to better serve its worldwide customer base.

The improved user experience and faster download times of the mobile site for http://www.quadrigaart.com will especially benefit the company's nonprofit clients, who are more apt to be working with hand-held devices in the field than on a desktop in an office. The site will allow clients of Quadriga quicker access to information, and introduce Quadriga Art to a broader market.

“The most important service we can provide our clients is a fast and easy way to connect with us and communicate with us,” said Quadriga Art President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Schulhof. “Our new mobile site enhances our ability to provide clients and new customers with a quick connection, and allows them to access the information they need from anywhere in the field.”

The mobile site offers a streamlined home page offering a clean interface and immediate access to company services, recent news, corporate vision, client information and company profile. Each link opens upon selection right on the home page, eliminating the wait time for a new page to load.

About Quadriga Art, LLC: Quadriga Art, LLC, is a global company providing nonprofit organizations, fundraising agencies and commercial brands with innovative direct marketing campaign solutions that produce extraordinary results. For more than seventy years, Quadriga Art has helped clients raise money and create connections. The breadth of Quadriga Art's services and work spans 25 countries, and more than a billion of its direct marketing packages reach targeted prospects, donors and consumer markets annually. The company has more than 3,500 employees in offices New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Amsterdam. Honour China, Quadriga's world-class manufacturing facility, is ISO 9001 Certified. More information about the company is available online or on mobile devices at http://www.quadrigaart.com or by emailing info(at)quadrigaart(dot)com.

