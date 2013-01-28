Safety Services Company offers up advice to employers regarding looming February 1 injury/fatality reporting deadline

Employers must publish injury/illness summaries by February 1.

In response to the February 1 deadline to post Occupational Safety and Health Administration injury/illness summaries Safety Services Company's safety researcher Michael Rich is answering some frequently asked questions about the posting requirement.

What for do I need to complete?

You must complete and post annual summary form (form 300A).

Does the Standard Apply to My Business?

All industries in agriculture, construction, manufacturing, transportation, utilities and wholesale trade sectors are covered. In the retail and service sectors, some industries are partially exempt. Also employers with fewer than 10 employees are exempt. The size exemption is based on the company's peak employment during the last calendar year.

What Are the Posting Requirements?

The Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA Form 300A, must be completed by all employers who keep the 300 Log even if no injuries or illnesses occurred that year. It must be posted in a conspicuous location where notices to employees are customarily posted. It must be posted no later than February 1 and remain in place until April 30.

What am I required to report?

All employers covered by the OSH Act must orally report to OSHA the death of any employee from a work-related incident or the in-patient hospitalization of three or more employees as a result of a work-related incident within eight (8) hours.

How can I Stay In Compliant With This Standard?

