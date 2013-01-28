Kids Activities Blog Released The Best Simple Play Activity Ideas And A Laundry List Of Fun Learning Activities For Daily Playtime At Home.

Thinking about what to do at home this afternoon? Kids Activities Blog released the best simple play activity ideas and a list of fun easy to do learning activities at home.

Thinking about what to do at home this afternoon? Need some inspiration? Teaching kids during playtime is what it is all about with these simple play activities from Moms blogging on Kids Activities Blog.

The easy to do activity ideas for daily playtime can be set up with items found around the house. A trip to the store is not necessary. The ideas range from cardboard boxes with holes cut into them where kids are playing drop and hide the toy, to creating art with water, to digging out toys hiding in shaving cream, to playing car wash with toy cars, to playing all sorts of games with a simple triangle and many more.

Easy to do learning activities include making sensory bins for toddlers, doing all sorts of silly physical activities that help to develop gross motor skills, learning letters with manipulatives gathered around the house, making wigs out of cotton balls, and making keepsake art out of yarn, just to name a few.

For complete instructions and additional easy to do learning activities at home, check out Kids Activities Blog this month. Come get the kids inspired to do fun games that sneak in learning at home.

About Kids Activities Blog

Kids Activities Blog is a website created by two moms (who collectively have 9 children), Rachel Miller and Holly Homer from June Cleaver Nirvana. It is their daily goal to inspire parents and teachers to play with kids. This interactive website publishes simple things to do with kids twice a day. Kids Activities Blog is a great tool for moms and teachers to find kid-friendly activities that create memories and sneak learning into the fun.

