Precision Industry Introduces Newsletter

Precision Industries Expands Customer Communications with Addition of Newsletter

Precision Industries, the online leader in high performance torque converters, is introducing their new newsletter. The newsletter is designed to increase and improve communication to their valued customers throughout the country. This comes as good news to Precision Industries customers seeking the latest information on best-in-class high performance torque converters from the popular Tennessee based company.

The newsletter is set to be one of the most valuable means of communication Precision Industries will have with their customer base. It is designed to directly inform them on the latest discounts, events, products, services and more being offered by the popular custom torque converter experts. Sign up for the newsletter is made easy with a simple online form requesting only name and email address. Once registered, customers will begin receiving information on the latest news coming out of Precision Industries and their team of well sought after high performance torque converter professionals.

Precision Industries is an industry leader in creating made-to-order, high performance and heavy-duty torque converters. They are renowned around the country and the world for their unwavering commitment to using only high quality parts and technical expertise. The newsletter is part of Precision Industries' ongoing dedication to supplying the best customer service in the industry. They recommend new and returning customers sign up for the newsletter to best take advantage of all Precision Industries has to offer.

About Precision Industries

Precision Industries is a national leader in high performance torque converters. Their technicians have many years of experience in torque converter manufacturing, including many years in the racing and automotive repair business. Their president, Terry Hedrick, is a well-known and respected leader in the torque converter and automatic transmission and drivetrains industry. They are dedicated to providing the best products the industry has to offer, like the Vigilante converter, Dragon torque converter and more. They ship worldwide. They offer torque converters for major automobile manufactures like, Ford, Chevy, Nissan, Dodge and more. They offer military discounts and Car Club group purchase discounts. For more information, visit http://www.converter.com or follow them on Facebook.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10332823.htm