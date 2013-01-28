Doctors Health Press Reports on Study: Most Common Reasons for Seeing the Doctor

Doctors Health Press, a division of Lombardi Publishing Corporation, and publisher of various natural health newsletters, books, and reports, including the popular online Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin, is reporting on a new study out of the famous Mayo Clinic, revealing that the main reasons for seeing a doctor are skin issues, joint disorders, and back pain.

As Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin (http://www.doctorshealthpress.com/general-health-2/the-biggest-reasons-why-we-see-the-doctor) notes, it is always important for a nation to keep tabs on the most common health complaints. It is already known that chronic diseases account for the greatest impact on the system by adults of middle-age or older. But the new study sought to understand other types of conditions that could be quietly affecting huge swaths of Americans.

As the article “The Biggest Reasons Why We See the Doctor” reports, the study tracked more than 140,000 Minnesota residents between 2005 and 2009. Researchers then systematically categorized patient diagnoses into disease groups. The top disease groups included the following:



Skin disorders

Osteoarthritis/joint disorders

Back problems

Cholesterol problems

Upper respiratory conditions (not including asthma)

Anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder

Chronic neurological disorders

High blood pressure

Headaches/migraine

Diabetes

The Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin article notes that it is a bit of a surprise that the most prevalent conditions were not chronic ones that tend to strike because of aging (like heart disease and diabetes). However, the article concludes that the study does open up plenty of questions that will help doctors deliver care more efficiently.

