ManageEngine at Cisco Live: Showcases DCIM Software with 3D Graphics and High Performance Reporting

Features drag and drop rack builder, PDU templates for APC power distribution units, 3D graphic support for a virtual datacenter experience on the mobile devices in network monitoring software and high performance reporting engine in bandwidth analysis tool

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, is previewing its datacenter infrastructure management (DCIM) offerings at Cisco Live London from January 28–February 1, 2013, in booth E115/E118. On show are recent enhancements to its real-time products OpManager and NetFlow Analyzer.



OpManager offers a single console for 3D datacenter view, rack builder and support for leading PDUs monitoring

NetFlow Analyzer enhances raw data storage with HighPerf Reporting Engine

Visit ManageEngine at Cisco Live London in booth E115/E118

Presently, system management and datacenter infrastructure are managed in silos by varying, and often competing, solutions. To facilitate holistic datacenter management, ManageEngine's enhanced DCIM product portfolio provides datacenter managers with real-time visibility of their network assets, racks and environment devices to ensure business continuity and enhance productivity. The added functionality provides datacenter managers with the ability to also monitor the datacenter's energy consumption, performance impact of external environmental conditions and overall facility management logistics in one integrated dashboard.

“You can't manage what you can't see. This is why we added DCIM visualization features that would provide datacenter managers with the same level of reassurance as physically walking up to each rack and checking it live. Instead of relying on old techniques such as datacenter documentation, datacenter managers can now model their racks and floors per the exact physical dimensions and then view the virtual datacenter from their iPad or mobile device for status as well as change management requirements. It is much easier to see a free space in a rack visually in 3D than scanning through pages of documentation,” said Dev Anand, director of product management at MangeEngine.

Anand concluded, “Despite their popularity and cost effectiveness, public clouds didn't really affect the growth of enterprise private clouds last year. In fact, some of our customers manage large enterprise datacenters that could cost 1 million USD in revenue loss for an hour of downtime. We expect this trend of private cloud adoption to continue in 2013-14, and we believe adding such DCIM visuaization features will help these die-hard datacenter managers — who can't lose sight of their datacenters — breathe easy.”

ManageEngine Highlights at Cisco Live London

OpManager – Preview of 3D datacenter view, rack builder, out-of-the-box monitoring for leading PDU devices

OpManager – Preview of 3D datacenter view, rack builder, out-of-the-box monitoring for leading PDU devices

ManageEngine's flagship network monitoring software, OpManager, adds 3D datacenter view and rack builder to power its existing business view capability. The 3D datacenter view can be viewed on an iPad or any mobile device. Now the IT team can bring up a complete virtual datacenter, build the racks and visualize the racks along with the device status in each rack. This can help datacenter admins significantly in managing the datacenter capacity.

The support for APC and Emerson Liebert UPS has been extended to a new bunch of environment devices and PDUs monitoring with the exclusive dashboard to pinpoint any environment or energy issue in the datacenter. These new features are available for preview at http://beta.opmanager.com.

NetFlow Analyzer – HighPerf Reporting Engine

NetFlow Analyzer – HighPerf Reporting Engine

NetFlow Analyzer's HighPerf Reporting Engine add-on enhances the raw data storage capabilities of NetFlow Analyzer and sharpens its analytical insights. Storing raw data for longer periods also enhances the accuracy of capacity planning reports and facilitates better resource planning and infrastructure investment decisions.

Pricing and Availability

3D datacenter view, rack builder and energy device monitoring are immediately available in the beta release of OpManager. OpManager users can download the beta version via the OpManager beta program. OpManager Enterprise Edition prices start at $16,495 for 500 devices. Download OpManager at manageengine (dot) com/network-monitoring/download (dot) html.

The HighPerf Reporting Engine add-on for ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer is readily available for download at manageengine (dot) com/products/netflow/download (dot) html. The HighPerf Reporting Engine add-on starts at $295 for 10 interfaces.

For more information on OpManager, please visit manageengine (dot) com/opmanager, and for NetFlow Analyzer, visit manageengine (dot) com/netflowanalyzer. For more information on ManageEngine, please visit manageengine (dot) com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine (dot) com, on Facebook at Facebook (dot) com/ManageEngine and on Twitter at @ManageEngine.

Related ManageEngine News and Resources

Demo: OpManager; http://demo.opmanager.com/

Demo; DCIM build (beta): http://dcimdemo.opmanager.com/

News: ManageEngine Ships OpManager 9.2 Network Monitoring Platform; http://ow.ly/c97iJ

News: ManageEngine Joins the Cisco Developer Network as a Registered Developer and Completes Cisco Interoperability Verification Testing; http://ow.ly/aUqwN

Demo: OpManager; http://demo.opmanager.com/

Demo; DCIM build (beta): http://dcimdemo.opmanager.com/

News: ManageEngine Ships OpManager 9.2 Network Monitoring Platform; http://ow.ly/c97iJ

News: ManageEngine Joins the Cisco Developer Network as a Registered Developer and Completes Cisco Interoperability Verification Testing; http://ow.ly/aUqwN

About ManageEngine OpManager

ManageEngine OpManager is complete, end-to-end network monitoring software that offers customisable dashboards and advanced fault and performance management functionality across critical IT resources such as routers, WAN links, switches, firewalls, VoIP call paths, physical servers, virtual servers, domain controllers and other IT infrastructure devices. For more information on ManageEngine OpManager, please visit http://www.manageengine.com/opmanager.

About ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer is a powerful traffic analysis and network forensic tool that collects Cisco NetFlow, IPFIX, sFlow, jFlow, cflowd, NetStream, Cisco NBAR, and CBQoS data to provide unparalleled visibility into your network. With real-time bandwidth usage reports on top applications, conversations and hosts, NetFlow Analyzer gives valuable insight into bandwidth usage in the enterprise without the complexity and expense involved in deploying hardware probes. It also has a security analytics add-on that performs network behavioral analysis and gives real-time security analytics that helps mitigate more than 300 types of network security-related problems. For more information on ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer, please visit http://www.manageengine.com/netflow.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine delivers the real-time IT management tools that empower an IT team to meet an organization's need for real-time services and support. Worldwide, more than 65,000 established and emerging enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely on ManageEngine products to ensure the optimal performance of their critical IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corp. with offices worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, Japan and China. For more information on ManageEngine, please visit manageengine (dot) com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine (dot) com, on Facebook at Facebook (dot) com/ManageEngine and on Twitter at @ManageEngine.

###

ManageEngine is a trademark of Zoho Corp. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: ManageEngine, real-time IT, Zoho, OpManager, NetFlow Analyzer, Cisco, DCIM, datacenter, datacenter infrastructure management, data center, network monitoring, traffic analytics, network forensics, performance monitoring, end user experience, cloud monitoring, virtualization, cloud, IT management, business service management, application performance monitoring, user experience monitoring, network management, server management

Media Contact:

Dottie O'Rourke

TECHMarket Communications

(650) 344-1260

ManageEngine (at) TECHMarket (dot) com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367131.htm