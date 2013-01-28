Austin Immigration Firm Working with Chinese and Mexican Investors

Azamehr Law Group reaches out to investor clients in China and Mexico and launches EB-5 Immigration Information Portal.

Azarmehr Law Group (ALG) today announced it has launched its innovative web portal for foreign investors who wish to take advantage of the current United States EB-5 investment program.

According to ALG's founder, Mr. Mehron Azarmehr, “We are seeing a significant increase in demand for information and services related to the EB-5 investment program. The EB-5 Visa program was originally launched in 1990 and has grown dramatically since that time. Several years ago, we made the decision as a firm to focus a significant amount of our resources to address this demand. As such, we have added staff that is fluent in multiple languages and cultures, partnered with firms in multiple jurisdictions, created and expanded relationships with existing and new regional investment centers, as well as developed and launched our unique full service EB-5 investment information portal. Visit http://www.eb-5visa.com to view our new portal."

ALG is based in Austin, Texas with affiliate offices in Mexico, London and Shanghai, and has provided immigration services since 1998.

“We developed our web portal to be a source of information for prospective EB-5 investors where they can gather more information about the program, and which highlights our full service offerings and unique comprehensive approach to immigration law. This clearly sets us apart from other providers in this space” says Mr. Azarmehr. “In addition to launching our new web portal, we recently partnered with US&Co. Certified Public Accountants, an international accounting firm, to offer our clients lawful source of funds documentation services, which is unique in this space. With our comprehensive EB-5 offering now in place we are expanding our practice to China and Mexico.”

Mr. Jeremy Stobie, US&Co's Managing Partner commented, “We are very pleased with our recent partnership with Azarmehr Law Group and the expansion of our immigration services practice. We see a large demand for comprehensive source of funds documentation and believe that this is a large value component to the EB-5 investment and petition process.”

About Azarmehr Law Group:

Based in Austin, Texas with affiliate offices in Mexico, London and Shanghai – Azarmehr Law Group provides comprehensive legal services for investors interested in obtaining an EB-5 visa. The firm is an exclusive-immigration practice, and for more than a decade has been helping clients obtain investor visas. Recognized as a top Texas immigration law firm, our legal services include everything a client needs to meet all the legal requirements of the EB-5 program. For more information please visit http://www.mpalaw.net.

About US&Co. Certified Public Accountants

US&Co is a full service accounting and consulting firm with a global reach in tax compliance and planning, assurance services, forensic accounting and management consulting. The firm offers an array of services typically only offered by big 4 accounting firms with offices in Austin, Seattle, Geneva, and Shanghai. For more information please visit http://www.usco-cpa.com.

