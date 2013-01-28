Hydrographic Company Continues to Grow with New Site and New Patterns

With a newly designed site to match their growing business, Northwest HydroPrint is turning into a hyrdographic coatings leader.

Northwest Hydroprint, a hydrographic camo dipping company that specializes in transforming sporting goods into awesome camouflage designs, has recently launched its newly designed website and is adding two more camo patterns to their hydrographic catalog.

The company's redesigned site, http://www.northwesthydroprint.com, offers more than 80 camouflage designs including the new Digital Ghille and Boneyard Weatheridge Camo patterns, which can be applied to almost any surface imaginable. The site features information on their patterns, pricing, and a gallery of their hydrographic coating examples.

Owners Tammy and Scott Melton began their hydro dipping business in 2006 when they thought there would be a market for people who wanted their sporting good items dipped in camouflage and boy were they right.

The small company in Montesano, Wash. has catered to people from every state in the United States, growing their business by 30 to 40 percent every year and boasting an impressive 7,200 likes on their Facebook page. Every year, Northwest HydroPrint camo dips around 20-50 firearms a month, along with thousands of fishing rods, duck calls, sun glasses and anything else imaginable a year.

“People send us the oddest things to be dipped,” said Tammy Melton, who mentioned an emerging trend is people wanting to have anything from European deer skulls to wedding rings camo dipped.

Along with the over 80 camouflage dipping designs, Northwest Hydroprint has a variety of other hydrographic patterns, including carbon fiber patterns, wood and stone patterns, pink muddy girl patterns, and Cerakote finishes.

Furthermore, Northwest Hydroprint's sister company, http://www.Camoring.com, is the original and leading camo dipping company for wedding rings and other kinds of jewelry. They currently dip between 200-300 rings per month in their ultra-durable hydrographic patterns.

To see how this hydrographic company transforms their products from boring to camouflage, check out their YouTube video here.

About Northwest HydroPrint: Northwest HydroPrint is a custom hydrographic dipping company that specializes in coating sporting goods and jewelry into camouflage patterns. Its sister company, http://www.camoring.com, is the original and leading company in hydrographic wedding rings. Soon, Northwest HydroPrint will be offering complete custom printing patterns. Visit their website at http://www.northwesthydroprint.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebhydrographics-company/camo-dipping/prweb10363515.htm