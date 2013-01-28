Padgug Enterprises Suggests Evaluating The Interest Received Before Investing "Your Two Cents Worth"

Author of “Your Two Sense Worth” talks about the importance in 2013 of knowing when to be part of the conversation and when just to be there for it.

The cost of “investing” “your two cents worth” may sometimes pay dividends, while other times are costly. In 2013 , when effective communication is more important than ever, it is critical to realize that just like the stock market, “timing” may be the key to success. There are instances when someone chooses to share their opinions/feelings/emotions with another individual and though it may come across as an invitation for conversation, in reality it's not. What's actually the intent is to find either just a sounding board, someone to “vent” to, or just literally and or figuratively a shoulder to cry on. In contrast, there are other occasions when the sharing of information is the first step toward arriving at a resolution to a problem, seeking a different perspective or a validation of ones viewpoint.

Knowing which one of the two instances above is an important ingredient to a successful relationship and what better time to master that skill than this year. This is often “easier said than done” if it involves someone you have a serious emotional attachment to, but this is a challenge that should be met head on. If the “signals” sent out by the initiator of the conversation are not read correctly, the chances of a meaningful discussion are slim and none.

Toward the goal of bridging the gap that may exist, the author of “Your Two Sense Worth” Daniel Padgug suggests that paying close attention to not only the words that are being said, but the body language and tonality used as well. In fact, it is commonly felt by most communication experts that words may be the least effective means there is; often subject to misinterpretation and misunderstanding.

Remembering one's previous conversations with the individual can be invaluable as well. For instance, if “Bob” has a history of storming through the door right after work and starts complaining about peers and their inability to perform their tasks, and this is done day after day after day, there is a good chance that this just represents a “release of steam.” However, if Bob never mentions the goings on at work, and one day requests an opinion on how to handle a specific situation, then honest, insightful feedback is probably what is sought after.

In the end, it's often about intuition concerning whether to offer your two cents worth or not and is usually a subjective decision. Because of this, the chances of getting it “right” all the time may seem impossible, but certainly through experience, ones chances increase tremendously. Good luck.

