SEO Consult® prepared for new Google Panda refresh

Top performing UK internet marketing agency, SEO Consult®, is fully prepared after Google officially announced that its Panda ranking algorithm will undergo a data refresh.

In what will be the first refresh of 2013, and the 24th revision since Panda was first launched, it is expected to affect 1.2 per cent of English search queries. The news will be significant to online business and internet marketing specialists who work to ensure that sites are ranking effectively on the search engine.

Google Panda was launched in 2011. In what was a substantial overhaul of Google's search algorithms, Panda was designed to find high quality sites with first class content and rank them higher than low quality ones. This also considered sites with high user interaction and social media facilities in an attempt to reduce the rankings of sites that were too ‘advertising heavy.' Although initially Google drew complaints from webmasters, who found many sites with copyright infringements attaining better rankings that high quality sites, Panda has generally helped sites with better standards to prosper.

Online marketing agency SEO Consult® has been working closely with Google ever since Panda was rolled out, in order to work within the search engine's best practise guidelines. SEO Consult® welcomes this new refresh and is looking forward in being able to use Panda to help improve the rankings of its clients' sites.

“At SEO Consult®, our stance is that content is king. We understand the importance of having a site with plenty of top class blog posts and articles that users will interact with, rather than ones filled with spam like content,” said Matt Bullas, Managing Director of SEO Consult®. “This new refresh will see us continue to ensure that all of our sites are optimised effectively to ensure high performance rankings.”

