Schroder Concrete Announces Upcoming Omaha Home Shows

Schroder Concrete (http://www.schroderconcreteomaha.com) announces they will be exhibiting at two upcoming home shows. They will be at the Lawn, Flower and Patio Show February 7-10 and the Omaha Home Show March 21-24.

This is Schroder Concrete and sister company, Garage Floor Coating of Nebraska's 4th consecutive year at each home show. Both local businesses are owned and operated by Terry Schroder who has been in the concrete business for over 20 years, serving the Omaha and surrounding areas.

Schroder recommends stopping by their booths, as they will be giving home show incentives if an appointment is scheduled during either show. They will be exhibiting at Booth #2031-2033 for the Lawn, Flower and Patio Show February 7-10 and at Booth #1939-1943 for the Omaha Home Show March 21-24 both at the CenturyLink Center.

In addition to the upcoming home shows, Terry is thrilled to announce that both businesses were recently honored January 1st in Omaha Magazine's annual “Best of Omaha Contest.” Garage Floor Coatings of Nebraska came in first place in garage flooring and Schroder Concrete came in second place for decorative concrete.

Schroder said, “I have been in the concrete business for over 20 years, starting up Schroder Concrete and then Garage Floor Coating of Nebraska. With GFC of Nebraska, I was looking for a great product to help expand what we were already offering in the area. It is great giving back to a community I grew up in by offering great products and creating jobs.”

For a free estimate and more information, please call 402-510-3890.

About Schroder Concrete

With over 20 years of experience working with concrete, Terry Schroder beautifies indoor and outdoor spaces for residential and commercial properties by using concrete engraving and stamping, acid staining, and etching, among many other processes.

