New Calgary Web and Social Media Education Workshops say Learning "How-To" is Good but Leaving "With It Done" is Better

OnAPage presents Calgary's only Do-It-Yourself web and social media skills workshops designed to “get ‘er done” and have your business or professional online presence and strategy up and running in 10 days.

OnAPage is pleased to announce both the launch of the company and it's 10 day series of Calgary's only hands-on workshops where attendees learn web, mobile and social media skills by working on their own business.

OnAPage is a new company founded by Stephen King, Cale White and Paula Blackmore-White. They recognized that there is a knowledge gap in businesses and professionals who know that in order to thrive in the information age they need an online presence, but have no idea where to start to create an effective strategy.

“In my consulting with Stephdokin.com and TCELab.com, I've run into thousands of people who don't have the necessary skills and tools to compete locally, regionally or globally in the new connected world, and I thought this type of workshop series would be a great contribution to our Calgary technology community,” says Host Educator, Stephen King. “What got you to today will not get you to tomorrow. For many people, it's no longer a case of who moved the cheese. Now, it's who moved the maze?”

Different from traditional seminars where the lecture is long forgotten or the notes are in the garbage before the participants actually get anything done back at their business, OnAPage workshops focus on learning, strategy AND hands-on doing. With the philosophy of “get ‘er done”, participants may leave with notes but they absolutely will leave with it DONE. No homework or take home bullet points here, just built websites, social media strategies created and implemented, and cloud resources set up and actually being used.

“Is it an intense day? Absolutely. But, you learned how to use Microsoft Word once, so there's hope!” continues President, Cale White. “We're lucky to have Stephen King, local internet entrepreneur and builder of companies as the host educator of OnAPage -- he brings a ‘been there, done that' edge to our approach that will have you stepping gently into the 24/7, always-on, connected world of 2013.”

The workshops run from March 4 through to April 4, and are available individually, as multi-days, or a complete 10 day series. Pricing for a single day is $595, with 15% early bird discounts available prior to Valentine's Day February 14, 2013. For people attending all 10 workshop days, discounts of up to 50% are available. Registration is available directly on http://www.onapage.com or by calling 1-855-604-5678.

OnAPage is pleased to partner with Headspace for it's workshop series, the funky meeting space in the Karo Design building off the new west LRT line.

ABOUT ONAPAGE

Founded in Calgary, OnAPage is is focused on uncomplicating technology and go-to-market web and social media education that can fit “on a page.” As an experiential learning company, all OnAPage workshops have both a learning component and a Do-It-Yourself component. Host Educator, Stephen King, has spent the last 25 years in the technology industry and has helped create and launch 50+ products and services in software startups, SME's and Fortune 1000 companies such as Intuit. He is currently the President of consulting firm Stephdokin.com @stephdokin and CEO of TCELab.com @TCELab, a big data customer loyalty firm out of Boston. He is also a co-founder of the A100 @the_A100 and the Executive-In-Residence at AcceleratoryYYC @acceleratorYYC. President Cale White has a Masters of Science (MSc.) and is a human factors specialist with a passion for education. He has over 10 years experience in retail and professional services, and has been immersed in the Calgary technology startup space for the last two years. Paula Blackmore-White, with experience in coaching, training and leading teams, has spent the last five years managing the top two grossing retail stores at Market Mall in Calgary (Lululemon and The Apple Store).

