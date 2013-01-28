Esperanza, An Auberge Resort Spices up Its Meetings and Events Program

Award-Winning Cabo San Lucas Resort Invites Groups to “Meet, Mix and Mingle” with Complimentary Cocktail Making, Special Room Rates and Value-Added Perks

Esperanza, An Auberge Resort, invites groups to meet, mix and mingle in Cabo with the launch of new meetings and events offerings. Guests can spice up corporate retreats, meetings and private events with complimentary “Margarita and Mojito Mixer” cocktail making classes hosted by Esperanza's Master Tequiliero, special group rates beginning at $375 per night and value-added perks, including complimentary casita upgrades based on availability and 20 percent off spa treatments.

During Esperanza's new complimentary “Margarita and Mojito Mixer” class, guests create their own custom cocktails while enjoying light appetizers. At the end of the one-hour class, one favorite cocktail creation will be awarded a spot on the resort's menu and the winner will receive a bottle of fine tequila to take home. Group planners can also work with Executive Chef Gonzalo Cerda and the events team to design custom culinary events held on the resort's private beach such as a festive Mexican fiesta featuring Chef's Baja-inspired menus, mariachi bands, salsa dancers and an unforgettable fireworks display.

Esperanza's special group rates start at $375 per night for July 1 through September 30, 2013 and $425 per night for October 1 through December 15, 2013 and include:



Complimentary one-hour “Margarita & Mojito Mixer” class

Casita upgrades, based on availability

10 percent savings on group banquet events

20 percent savings on spa treatments at The Spa at Esperanza

Complimentary daily yoga classes and use of the fitness center

Complimentary meeting space and wireless Internet

Groups traveling from outside of Mexico also qualify for an 11 percent tax incentive on overnight accommodations, food and beverage and spa treatments paid for by the master account

With panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez and year-round warm weather, Esperanza is the ideal location for executive meetings, corporate retreats, large dinners and private events. Esperanza offers more than 2,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor oceanfront venues designed to accommodate intimate gatherings up to 150 people. The resort encompasses a variety of unique spaces, including the cliff-side Land's End meeting room and outdoor terrace with views of the ocean and famous arch, El Arco de Cabo San Lucas, an intimate herb and produce garden, a palm tree adorned terrace set beside an infinity edge pool and a private beach. Esperanza's professional conference services staff and culinary team are available to assist with event coordination and custom menu planning, from casual beach barbeques to elaborate themed dinners.

Meeting and event planners can also set up additional team building activities that incorporate The Spa at Esperanza, culinary team, outdoor landscape and local cultural influences, including tequila tasting, Mexican wine journey, cooking classes, sea turtle releases, whale watching, and swimming with whale sharks experiences, which give guests a sense of place. Esperanza can also arrange private yacht excursions, golf, sport fishing, kayaking, ATV rides, horseback riding and more.

For further details, call (310) 453-6212 or e-mail esp.groups (at) aubergeresorts (dot) com. Reservations must be booked by January 31, 2013. The offer is based on a minimum of 10 rooms for a three-night stay and is subject to black-out dates and applying terms and conditions.

Esperanza encompasses a 57-room resort, 60 privately owned villas, 36 private residences, a full-service spa and several signature dining outlets, located on the bluffs overlooking two private coves at Punta Ballena near Cabo San Lucas. The resort is a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux collection. For reservations or more information, please call toll-free 866-311-2226 or visit http://www.esperanzaresort.com. Follow Esperanza on Facebook at facebook.com/EsperanzaResort and on Twitter at @EsperanzaResort.

About Auberge Resorts

Auberge Resorts is a collection of exceptional hotels, resorts and private clubs, each with a unique personality that assures a memorable guest experience. While Auberge Resorts nurtures the individuality of each establishment, all are characterized by a set of communal elements: intimate, understated elegance; captivating locations that inspire exceptional cuisine and spa experiences; and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Among the Auberge collection of distinctive properties are: Auberge du Soleil, Napa Valley, Calif.; Calistoga Ranch, Napa Valley, Calif.; Solage Calistoga, Napa Valley, Calif.; Esperanza, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; The Inn at Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, S.C.; Hotel Jerome, Aspen, Colo.; Pronghorn Golf Club & Resort, Bend, Ore.; and Auberge Residences at Element 52, Telluride, Colo., with several others currently in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com. Follow Auberge Resorts on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter at @AubergeResorts.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365965.htm