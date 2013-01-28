Avalara Inks 60 New OEM Partnerships in 2012

New integrated solutions across ERP, POS, Ecommerce, Mcommerce, and CRM channels expand Avalara's market reach and give value-added reseller partners access to new selling opportunities

Avalara (http://www.avalara.com), the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation solutions in the cloud, today announced it added 60 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners in 2012, bringing its total count to nearly 220 at the start of 2013. Avalara's OEM partners are software publishers that integrate AvaTax, Avalara's trailblazing software as a service offering, directly into their own applications.

Today, AvaTax seamlessly integrates into a broad array of accounting and business software programs that span all computer operating systems, allowing end users to receive fast, accurate sales tax calculations with just the click of a button.

In addition, these integrations create new selling opportunities for Avalara's rapidly-expanding Channel Partner program, which represents one of the strongest value-added reseller channels in the small to medium-sized business (SMB) marketplace. Channel partners are attracted to the financial incentives, sales tools, marketing resources, training, and sales and technical support offered by Avalara's program, which is ideal for organizations that resell financial, ecommerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale (POS) or other technology solutions.

“Avalara pioneered the service-based platform for tax automation nearly a decade ago and emerged as the dominant player in this market by leading the automation effort for ERP, ecommerce, POS, CRM and mobility applications for businesses,” said Pascal Van Dooren, EVP Sales & Marketing at Avalara. “Avalara was also one of the first SaaS solution providers to help value-added resellers successfully transform their business model around the recurring revenue software subscription model. Today's announcement underscores Avalara's commitment to serve businesses of all sizes by providing innovative, integrated solutions online, on location and on-the-go. Additionally, it further enables our value-added reseller partners to better serve their customers and prospects, while simultaneously expanding their service offerings.”

Select Avalara OEM partners added in 2012, by channel include:

ERP/Retail: Microsoft Dynamics AX for ERP, a complete ERP solution for enterprises that provides a purpose-built foundation across five industries – along with comprehensive, core ERP functionality for financial, human resources and operations management – joined Avalara's list of leading ERP vendors, as well as Microsoft Dynamic AX for Retail, a seamless solution for multichannel management, store operations, merchandising, and enterprise resource planning.

Additionally, Avalara added relationships with QAD, an online ERP solution created for global manufacturing companies; Jeeves Information Systems AB, which develops ERP systems for small and midsized companies; NetSteps, providers of an end-to-end software solution for the global direct-selling industry; Alterity, Inc., suppliers of business software solutions for small and medium sized businesses; ABAS-US, providers of ERP solutions for midmarket manufacturers and distributors; DCSC, Inc., supply chain management and warehouse automation software providers; Distribution Management Systems, Inc., which provides business accounting software to building material distributors and dealers; Jesta, a global supplier of enterprise business solutions for retailers, manufacturers and distributors; and StepUP Systems, which offers a full suite of strategic SAP services.

POS: Raymark, which provides software solutions that help international retailers optimize stock turns, build customer loyalty, and increase sales.

Ecommerce: BigCommerce, which provides a comprehensive SaaS solution for retailers and merchants to manage ecommerce online; DeliveryAgent, the leader in transactional media for more than 350 of the world's leading global media brands; LiveGamer, the world's first combined ecommerce and advertising platform; and FASTSIGNS, the sign industry's leading franchise.

Additionally, Avalara entered partnerships with Keyora, which provides customized, integrated e-business solutions for midsize and enterprise organizations in the retail, beverage and parts industries; Sana Software, which creates .NET based ecommerce platforms for Microsoft Dynamics NAV and AX; Aria Systems, a subscription billing platform that offers a billing and management solution for recurring revenue models, and FRY Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MICROS Systems, Inc., which helps retailers and consumer goods manufacturers optimize their direct-channel businesses.

Mobile Commerce: Buck, a mobile payments company that allows mobile users to single click to purchase digital and physical items globally across all mobile operating systems.

Compliance: Avalara now provides a jurisdiction/boundary and data feed to three U.S. states.

CRM: Webfortis for Dynamics CRM, a Microsoft gold customer relationship management competency partner and a leader in developing and deploying Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions for companies of all size. Arxis Technology, a technology consulting firm specializing in the implementation and support of accounting and business management software, developed an integration between AvaTax and SugarCRM, the cloud-based CRM platform that helps thousands of businesses manage sales, marketing and support. Information Systems Management (ISM), a business software provider specializing in Sage SalesLogix customer relationship management (CRM) and Sage ERP applications, developed and released a new SalesLogix AvaTax Connector.

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America's fastest growing technology firms. The company's cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

The company employs more than 300 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.

